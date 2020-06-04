6 unexpected ways to enjoy your brown liquor on World Cognac Day

When drink connoisseurs embrace the pleasures of food and alcohol pairings, they are usually referring to craft beer or wine most of the time. But many other alcoholic beverages pair well with food too.

In this article, we will look at which foods can pair well with cognac. One good advantage cognac has that I know is that it is not just an after-dinner drink but like a fine wine, it also pairs brilliantly with lots of different dishes.

We spoke to the brand manager of Hennessy South Africa, Khomotso Ledwaba, who shared with us some of his favourites pairings.

Cognac pairs brilliantly with lots of different dishes. Picture: Supplied

Dark chocolate

Try pairing your cognac, especially with the fruitier notes of a V.S.O.P or X.O, with velvety dark chocolate or coffee flavoured chocolate. Add Hennessy to your chocolate fondant or a cup of hot chocolate.

Beef fillet with creamy mushroom sauce