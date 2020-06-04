6 unexpected ways to enjoy your brown liquor on World Cognac Day
When drink connoisseurs embrace the pleasures of food and alcohol pairings, they are usually referring to craft beer or wine most of the time. But many other alcoholic beverages pair well with food too.
In this article, we will look at which foods can pair well with cognac. One good advantage cognac has that I know is that it is not just an after-dinner drink but like a fine wine, it also pairs brilliantly with lots of different dishes.
We spoke to the brand manager of Hennessy South Africa, Khomotso Ledwaba, who shared with us some of his favourites pairings.
Dark chocolate
Try pairing your cognac, especially with the fruitier notes of a V.S.O.P or X.O, with velvety dark chocolate or coffee flavoured chocolate. Add Hennessy to your chocolate fondant or a cup of hot chocolate.
Beef fillet with creamy mushroom sauce
Hennessy pairs perfectly with buttery mushroom sauce.
Ginger
The spice of the ginger ale brings out the natural spice of Hennessy V.S.
Coffee
Coffee and cognac go together beautifully, add a twist by pouring equal measures over ice cream for a Hennessy Affogato.
Citrus
A burnt citrus dessert gives off the ideal citrus notes, perfect for pairing.
Duck
The dark, rich, and fatty notes of duck, particularly Asian spiced duck, will be heightened by Hennessy V.S.O.P. The sweet and sour profile is rounded out by the maturity of a well-aged cognac.