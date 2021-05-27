6 wines to sip on International Chardonnay Day

It’s International Chardonnay Day!

Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine grape varietal in the world, and chances are you either love it or hate it.

This character-filled wine is celebrated around the world on the fourth Thursday of May – which just happens to be today! Whether it’s oaked or unoaked, buttery or crisp, pop that bottle of your favourite chard in the fridge, chill it to a perfect 10°C, and say saluté to Chard Day!

In celebration of this special day, Dry Dock has put together a fascinating collection of some of the finest chardonnays that South Africa has to offer that you can try today, and that will not break the bank.

Paul Cluver Estate Chardonnay

On the nose, this wine shows great citrus aspects and winter melon notes with some lightly toasted brioche in the background.

Tangerine fruit and citrus blossom fragrances are apparent, with hints of vanilla pod and almond flakes.

These characteristics follow through onto the palate.

The fine, fresh acidity is natural and adds poise and focus to the wine.

Delaire Graff Summercourt Chardonnay

Vibrant and pure, this chardonnay is a classic expression of Stellenbosch’s mountainous terroir.

Sumptuous and opulently juicy, the Summercourt Chardonnay offers bright, zesty white peach and tropical fruit which play harmoniously on the palate and finishes with a refined minerality.

De Grendel Op Die Berg Chardonnay

Pale lemon colour that is clear, clear, and bright.

Subtle and elegant with a steely core, its aroma portrays freshness and perfume to the concentrated flavours of coconut, ginger, marmalade and spun sugar.

Careful soaking and extended lees contact have added texture and richness to this youthful and developing wine.

Stellenbosch Reserve Chardonnay

Perfumed floral notes waft out of the glass, showing enticing orange blossom with buttermilk, lime and green apples.

Firm acidity adds lightness to a medium-bodied palate, with citrus fruits, granny smith apples, and pears.

A subtle oak component of butterscotch and vanilla adds complexity and body to the wine.

The savoury finish has a lemony tang shot through with a saline note.

De Wetshof The Site Chardonnay

This is a multi-dimensional wine distinguished by a remarkable complexity of flavours derived from the fine quality of grapes and good wood.

The vineyards were established in 1986 and have produced chardonnay grapes of exceptional quality year after year due to their perfect location.

Matured in French oak barrels for one year, this elegant wine exudes fine aromas of lime and vanilla rounded off with a nutty, creamy texture on the palate.

Tokara Reserve Collection Chardonnay

This wine displays a vibrant golden colour. Aromas of lemon curd, honeysuckle, oatmeal and toasted brioche emanate from the glass.

The wine enters the palate with bold, ripe yellow citrus flavours leading to a creamy mid-palate with subtle vanilla, star anise and toasted almonds.

There is a continuous saline focus and feeling of freshness throughout.

A wine of restrained power and finesse.