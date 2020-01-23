As temperatures rise, so does the need for an icy drink to beat the heat and stay refreshed.

House of Angostura’s shares with us their top five cocktail bars that you can go chill at to beat the heat this summer around Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Johannesburg

Sin + Tax

Sin + Tax in Rosebank is one of the most popular 'secret' hangouts in the city.

Co-owned by multi-award-winning mixologist Julian Short, Sin + Tax showcases uniquely South African flavours on their ever-changing seasonal menu.

It was also recently announced as one of the Top 100 Bars in the world, and the only African bar to get a nod at the 2019 World's 50 Best Bar Awards.

The Landmark

The Landmark in Bryanston draws inspiration for their signature drinks from Joburg’s inspiring urban landmarks and every six months the menu changes in line with fresh seasonal ingredients.

Little Fox

Little Fox is situated in Johannesburg’s Fox Precinct. It’s the first-ever dedicated distillery bar and the new home of Ginologist Gin.

Its extensive gin collection boasts over 100 gins from across South Africa and the world, and although it seems that gin is its specialty, Little Fox also offers an extensive cocktail menu using a variety of spirits and fresh ingredients.

Cape Town

Orphanage Cocktail Emporium

Orphanage Cocktail Emporium is a mainstay of Cape Town cocktail culture. It was one of the first hangouts in the city to celebrate the talents of mixology and the creation of artisanal drinks.

Art of Duplicity

Art of Duplicity is a fairly new 'hush-hush’ speakeasy in the heart of Cape Town that takes its cue from the 1920’s prohibition era.

Don’t think you can just walk up to the door and enter – part of its charm is finding the secret location and password! Once inside, expect extravagantly presented unconventional yet delectable craft cocktails created with interesting flavour profiles in mind.

Durban

The Charlatan Neighbourhood Cocktail Bar

The Charlatan Neighbourhood Cocktail Bar on Florida Road is a dedicated cocktail venue where everything is made from fresh ingredients, in-house, daily; from pressed juices to infused cocktail syrups.

The bar is completely geared toward the diverse community it serves, so think local. With its curated drinks menu, setting and the chilled vibe you won’t find anything else like it in the hood.

Lucky Shaker

Lucky Shaker in Umhlanga is all about providing the most appetising cocktails in an unencumbered setting. For the team, the bar is an opportunity to present a superior thirst-quenching experience, creating clean and clear flavours inspired by freshly sourced ingredients.

And because the cocktails are rated on a scale from “fruity” to “bold”, placing an order is a snap.

The Lighthouse Bar

The Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the Indian Ocean and the iconic red and white lighthouse.

Its cocktail menu offers the classics, but also exotic signature cocktails that use Durban-specific ingredients like cane sugar and cane spirit. It is an icon of Umhlanga living. Go for the views, stay for the cocktails.