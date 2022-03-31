A guide to coffee drinks, so you always know what to order

Coffee has become something of an art form, with so many different types of coffee with unusual and exotic coffee names it can be overwhelming, sometimes to know what to choose. If you are confused about all the different types of coffee drinks and all the coffee names you have come to the right place. We have done our research and below we will walk you through some of the different types of coffee drinks you will probably find in restaurant and café menus.

Black coffee Sometimes basic truly is best. Professionals in the coffee industry always take their coffee black – at least to start – as it gives you the best idea of the natural flavours of the coffee. Espresso

Most people know that a shot of espresso is stronger than the same amount of coffee, but what’s the difference, exactly? There isn’t anything inherently different about the beans themselves, but when beans are used to make espresso they’re more finely ground, and they’re brewed with a higher grounds-to-water ratio than what’s used for coffee. The result is a thicker, more concentrated liquid with a bolder flavour. Cold brew. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May Cold-brew Cold-brew may seem like coffee that is made with cold milk, but the actual process is a lot more interesting. Coffee that is ground coarsely is soaked in water overnight, strained, added to milk or water, and poured over ice. It is a highly concentrated brew, giving out a strong taste of caffeine.

Ristretto This coffee is traditionally a short shot of espresso coffee made with the normal amount of ground coffee but extracted with half the amount of water. The ristretto is a more concentrated version of the classic espresso shot. Ristretto Espresso shots are not brewed to complete volume or for the same amount of time as a classic espresso shot. This creates a rich, more intensely flavoured shot of espresso despite its smaller size. Latte

This classic drink is typically a mix of espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of foam, but coffee shops have come up with seemingly endless customisations. You can experiment with flavoured syrups like vanilla and pumpkin spice or create a non-dairy version by using oat milk. Skilled baristas often swirl the foam into latte art. Cappuccino This espresso-based drink is similar to a latte, but the frothy top layer is thicker. Originally an Italian drink, a Cappuccino stands out from the other coffee drinks because of its distinct thick, airy froth. As mentioned it is made by mixing a shot of espresso with steamed milk and topping it up with some foam. The light, airy foam makes for a great canvas for some beautiful latte art.

Affogato Affogato means drowned and refers to a coffee-based dessert, which is a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped off with a shot of hot espresso. Frappé coffee. Picture: Pexels Frappé coffee

Frappé coffee is an iced beverage that just contains some instant coffee, sugar, and water. After the coffee has been beaten, shaken, or blended, it leaves a tasty foamy texture that gives Frappé its distinct look. Often served with whipped cream, vanilla, and sweet sauces, it makes for a refreshing drink on hot days. Flat white A flat white is prepared by pouring steamed milk over a shot of espresso. It is somewhat similar to latte and cappuccino. Flat white has a higher proportion of coffee, allowing the espresso to dominate the flavour.

Americano If you want the sharpness and intensity of flavour that you get with a shot of espresso but want to mellow it out with a different type of approach then the Americano is the coffee drink for you. It is a shot of espresso diluted with hot water to your preference. Doppio