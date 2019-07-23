A perfect fit for an exquisitely smooth Tanqueray & tonic for summer cocktails. Picture by Lebohang Mosia

The sophisticated, one-of-a-kind Flor de Sevilla is an exciting new addition to the Tanqueray family. It's made with all the glory of Seville’s sun-soaked oranges, perfectly crafted to tantalize your taste buds with a tangy sweet profile of tangerine notes and coriander; the makings of the perfect twist to a classic Tanqueray and tonic. The soft golden amber and red orange tones evoke every sunset that made you stop to take a moment and the bittersweet taste takes you straight to the iconic orange groves of Southern Spain.

Tanqueray’s new gin variant is made from Seville oranges and the result is a perfect balance of the uniquely bittersweet taste, with the complexity of Tanqueray’s original London Dry. Picture by Lebohang Mosia

"The Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla reflects our love for innovating with flavour and constantly matching the quality of 200 years of Tanqueray’s rich heritage. This new flavour encapsulates the spirit of Seville in a perfectly balanced variant, which results in a sumptuous blend that’ll bring a little bit of Spain to your occasions," said Innovation Project Manager Refilwe Moswane.

The Negroni is a popular Italian cocktail, made of one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, and one part Campari, garnished with orange peel. It is considered an apéritif. A properly made Negroni is stirred, not shaken, and then strained into a chilled cocktail glass over ice. Picture by Lebohang Mosia

The use of Seville oranges goes back to Tanqueray’s roots when founder Charles Tanqueray used these world-famous oranges in his original 1830’s recipe, so you can expect that Tanqueray Flor de Seville maintains it’s strong heritage through this new variant and brings the same old and special London Dry flavour.

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla aims to impress bartenders and consumers alike as they’re now able to create a fresh, new twist on Tanqueray and tonic using the new Flor de Sevilla and tonic, garnishing with a slice of orange which will complement the sun-drenched flavours of this sweet and tanginess, to bring about unmistakably Tanqueray moments throughout the upcoming summer season.

The Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla has an ABV volume of 35% and will retail at R299.99 at leading outlets across the country.