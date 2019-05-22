Coffee is one of Africa's biggest exports Pic: Reuters

The African coffee industry has not always been kind to the communities who grow the commodity, but the implementation of fair trade practices across Africa ensures farmers and cooperatives are fairly compensated.



Africa Month, which takes place during May aims to celebrate the continent’s vibrant and diverse history and identity. One of the continent’s biggest exports is coffee, with the Sub-Saharan region having ideal climatic conditions to produce high-end beans.





Africa not only produces the finest quality coffee beans with the best aroma and taste, it is also a continent rich in innovative ideas that support the environment and make coffee production sustainable and affordable for producers, distributors and consumers.





Countries such as Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda have detailed traditions and ceremonies celebrating the commodity – making African single origin coffee, a world-class brew.



