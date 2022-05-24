AKA announces changes to his Cruz Vodka partnership

Award-winning local rapper AKA announced some new changes to his long standing partnership with Cruz Vodka, on Monday. The rapper posted a lengthy statement where Cruz Vodka shared the outcome of discussions between him and the Cruz management team. The discussions came after AKA revealed to the brand his ambition to create his own spirit brand with the Cruz management team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He outlined a change in his business model from AKA partner to AKA owned brands. We appreciate his vision and agree that it’s the logical next step for him,” the statement said. AKA explained to his fans and followers on Instagram that he has taken a decision to evolve his business and will be launching his spirit brand in the future. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) “I’ve taken the decision to evolve my business and will be launching my own spirit brand in the near future,” he said.

The move will result in Cruz phasing off AKA’s name on the Cruz Watermelon bottle and Cruz Banana will be off the market this summer. “As such my name will be removed from the Cruz Watermelon bottle, and Banana will exit in summer,” AKA said. AKA and Cruz formed a partnership in 2016 when he landed a multi-million rand ambassador deal with the vodka brand.The businessman inked a game changer of a deal in the South African spirit beverage industry.

Story continues below Advertisement