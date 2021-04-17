Alcoholic drink Spiked called out for using term that promotes rape culture

A new alcoholic beverage, Spiked, has received a lot of negative feedback on social media due to its “inappropriate name”.

The brand, which originates in Nairobi, Kenya, was called out for choosing to use a term that promotes rape culture. Many Twitter users pointed out the offensive nature of the name and how such a term has contributed to the ongoing violence targeted at women.

@Thandeka__teez wrote: “You decided to choose a name that has bad memories to other people also related with being drugged without knowing which may lead to rape and human trafficking.”

@SelineVW wrote: “Geez this is so tone-deaf given the unprecedented level of GBV we’re subjected to. You can’t just “redefine” a word like this to suit yourself in your “pinned tweet”. Just a stupid concept through and through. Just stop. And fire your branding team.”

@Ashante_Parker wrote: “Your brand needs to be banned before it can hit the shelves bcz you're a disgraced company on top of a high number of criminal activities in this country. Go back to the boardroom and come up with a better concept. Maybe it can have a good influence on this injured nation.”