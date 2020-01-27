Award-winning winemaker, Andrea Mullineux has recently been announced as the new chair of the Cape Winemakers Guild.

The association took to Instagram to congratulate Mullineux.

“We are delighted to announce that awarding winning winemaker Andrea Mullineux of Mullineux and Leeu Family Wines is the new Chair of the Cape Winemakers Guild,” they wrote.

According to a statement by the association, together with a committee of some of the country’s most acclaimed winemakers, she will continue the vision of the Guild to further transformation in the industry, as well as showcase the very best of South African winemaking.

It is also mentioned that Mullineux comes with great experience in producing some of South Africa’s best wines and holds a multitude of achievements as a winemaker.

And that her winery is the first to win the title of Platter’s Winery of the Year four times and she is also the first South African winemaker to be named International Winemaker of The Year by Wine Enthusiast.

Mullineux said this is an exciting time for the South African wine industry, with a great amount of international attention being paid to quality and transformation, stimulated by initiatives such as the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme.

She also said that the Cape Winemakers Guild members are leaders of the South African wine business and she looks forward to working with the committee to keep this momentum moving forward while maintaining the ethos of the Guild as their Chair.