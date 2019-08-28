People sometimes argue about which is the best milk choice. Some say animal’s milk is not good because too much animal protein is not healthy.

Others say raw unpasteurised milk is a different thing altogether and cannot be compared with pasteurised milk. Some say soya is not good for health either - so what shall we drink?

Speaking to dietitian, Nhluvuko Ngobeni about which milk is much healthier, he says milk is high in cholesterol and saturated fat, of which both have the possibility to increase the risk of cancer and also dairy products contain hormones and pesticides.

He says the consumers might be afraid that by cutting out dairy, they might miss some important nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B2.

Choosing which milk to drink can be a tough choice. Picture: Supplied

“Plant-based milk is a lactose free substitute to animal milk. Examples include soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk and rice milk. Plant-based milk is perfect for people with a slow digestive system.

"Plant milk only contains vitamin D, if it has been fortified. Generally it is safer to rely on enough sunlight during summer days and vitamin D supplements to get adequate amount of vitamin D. It offers calcium, and calcium is important for strong bones and teeth.

“Cow’s milk does contain Vitamin B2, but so do almonds, mushrooms, and asparagus. Whole grains and legumes can also be a good source of vitamin B2. Iron is known to be critical nutrient in the vegan diet, but also for women in general.

"Iron is an important component of the red blood cells, which carry oxygen from your lungs to your whole body. I personally think it is super cool that there is more iron in plant milk than there is in animal milk as a result consumption of plant milk has a lot of benefits for our health, and the environment,” says Ngobeni.