Are you finding ‘Dry January’ too dry? Consider ‘Damp January’ instead

For some people, that entails participating in “Dry January”, a fad that urges individuals to abstain from all alcoholic beverages for 31 days. However, a diluted variation of “Dry January” called “Damp January” has evolved in recent years. Participants are advised to cut back on their drinking during “Damp January” rather than stop altogether.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some claim that taking a more laid-back attitude may result in increased adherence and even long-term improvements in your drinking habits. ​​It might be tempting to approach your objectives in an all-or-nothing manner as the new year approaches. However, while quitting alcohol completely enables you to set clear limits for alcohol use, being overly vigorous with yourself can lead to failure and, in some circumstances, lead to drinking much more than before.

Therefore, starting with a “Damp January” would be a better strategy if your goal is to have a better relationship with alcohol in the long run. “Dry January” v “Damp January”: What's the distinction? If you are aware that your relationship with alcohol is toxic or problematic, January might be a good time to start making changes, according to psychologist Tara Quinn-Cirillo.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, she asserts that your connection with goal-setting, motivation and adherence will ultimately determine whether you decide to quit entirely or just cut back on your use. While some people will flourish with stringent restrictions on their drinking, others may find them to be too burdensome and end up feeling worse. For instance, if you take a rigorous approach, you could view having one or two drinks at a social gathering in January as a complete failure, increasing the likelihood that one minor lapse would cause you to completely abandon your goals.

Story continues below Advertisement

If there is a risk, such as a health warning, or behavioural concerns emerging from your drinking, including aggression or conflict, Quinn-Cirillo advises that you determine whether you should stop entirely. Greater long-term success may frequently be attained through gradual behaviour modifications. "We are wired to desire a quick cure when it comes to behaviour change, and goal setting is no different. Long-term success will result from accepting that there will be ups and downs along the way,“ said Quinn-Cirillo.

According to licensed nutritionist Natalie Louise Burrows, who also founded the nutrition and health clinic Integral Wellness, refraining from alcohol can have a positive impact on a variety of health factors, including sleep, immunity, weight, hormonal balance, and mental and physical well-being. However, she thinks a gradual approach is usually preferable when modifying any eating or drinking routine. According to her, “all-or-nothing acts frequently just serve to create a cycle of either severe binge or exclusion behaviours and decrease the likelihood of a successful partnership“.

Grey-area thinking, on the other hand, balances dietary and lifestyle decisions. This doesn’t imply you can’t stop drinking, but the strategy and the motivation are crucial for success. Additionally, if your goal in giving up alcohol in January is to only lessen the negative consequences of binge drinking in December, you might not succeed. “I believe it’s critical to be aware of how you feel regarding your connection with alcohol and to consider if participating in ‘Dry January’ will help you cut back in the long run. The relationship is unlikely to grow better if it becomes into a ”get out of jail free“ card for December’s acts,“ Burrows said.

Likewise, Quinn-Cirillo’s recommendation is to first identify the reasons why you wish to change your drinking behaviour before making tiny, manageable progress. A “Damp January” should be how damp? So, precisely how should you approach drinking damply, and what self-imposed restrictions should you make? Burrows advises comparing your present drinking patterns to the recommendations first.

For men, moderate drinking is defined as no more than two drinks per day and no more than one drink per day for women, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC). Burrows also suggests scheduling three to four alcohol-free days each week in advance. From the perspectives of mood, cognition and energy, this is incredibly helpful. You’ll get better sleep, as well as allow your liver and immune system a chance to repair and help you lose weight, she added. The final piece of advice from Burrows is to think about why you drink alcohol on the remaining days of the week.

Ask yourself if you would want to replace it with a new habit or activity, she said. Drinks with little or no alcohol are another excellent approach to reduce back. There are more realistic approaches to make sure you make cuts in January. According to Quinn-Cirillo, you can choose non-alcoholic beverages. For instance, you may substitute beer for spirits and establish a cap on the number of bottles or glasses you’ll consume each day.

Having a few non-alcoholic substitutes on hand might also be quite beneficial. Alcohol-free beers, wines, and even spirits are widely available these days. “Sparkling water is frequently disregarded,” Burrows adds. It can be flavoured with a drop of berries, citrus fruits, or natural cordials. According to Burrows, the key to keeping any health, dietary, or lifestyle commitment is to consider how they would enhance your life.