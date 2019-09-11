Auchentoshan whisky is the perfect serve for your whisky sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. Picture: Supplied

For me, whisky is the king of classic cocktails. And with the spring season right here, it is time to mix things up and try something new and refreshing that will tantalise your taste buds during the hotter days. 

Below is how you can create your own perfect Auchentoshan and Ale cocktail using Auchentoshan whisky. 

Auchentoshan whisky is the only triple distilled Scotch with heritage dating back to 1825. It is the perfect serve for your whisky-sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. The spirit’s sweet aroma of citrus zest and bold nuttiness pairs perfectly with the crispness of chilled beer.

Auchentoshan whisky is the perfect serve for your whisky sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. Supplied

Here’s how to create the perfect Auchentoshan and Ale by Jamie Gideon. 

Ingredients  

25ml fresh lemon juice

25 ml honey

35ml Auchentoshan American Oak Whisky

Ale with citrus notes         

Lemon wedge garnish

Method 

Add fresh lemon juice, honey and 35ml Auchentoshan into a shaker and half fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass with ice. Top with ale and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Auchentoshan is available in all major retailers at the recommended retail price R349 for the American Oak, and R429 for a 12 year old.