For me, whisky is the king of classic cocktails. And with the spring season right here, it is time to mix things up and try something new and refreshing that will tantalise your taste buds during the hotter days.
Below is how you can create your own perfect Auchentoshan and Ale cocktail using Auchentoshan whisky.
Auchentoshan whisky is the only triple distilled Scotch with heritage dating back to 1825. It is the perfect serve for your whisky-sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. The spirit’s sweet aroma of citrus zest and bold nuttiness pairs perfectly with the crispness of chilled beer.
Here’s how to create the perfect Auchentoshan and Ale by Jamie Gideon.
Ingredients
25ml fresh lemon juice
25 ml honey
35ml Auchentoshan American Oak Whisky
Ale with citrus notes
Lemon wedge garnish
Method
Add fresh lemon juice, honey and 35ml Auchentoshan into a shaker and half fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass with ice. Top with ale and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Auchentoshan is available in all major retailers at the recommended retail price R349 for the American Oak, and R429 for a 12 year old.