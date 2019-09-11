For me, whisky is the king of classic cocktails. And with the spring season right here, it is time to mix things up and try something new and refreshing that will tantalise your taste buds during the hotter days.

Below is how you can create your own perfect Auchentoshan and Ale cocktail using Auchentoshan whisky.

Auchentoshan whisky is the only triple distilled Scotch with heritage dating back to 1825. It is the perfect serve for your whisky-sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. The spirit’s sweet aroma of citrus zest and bold nuttiness pairs perfectly with the crispness of chilled beer.

Auchentoshan whisky is the perfect serve for your whisky sipping people, and can be enjoyed on the rocks. Supplied

Here’s how to create the perfect Auchentoshan and Ale by Jamie Gideon.