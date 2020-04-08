Aussie woman shares simple trick on how to make milk last longer

With South Africa on lockdown and the nation only leaving their homes for essential travel, it has never been more important to make food stretch longer.

Many people have been sharing tips and hacks on how to reduce food waste, how to store cupboard recipes in a bid to encourage people to use up what they have, while others have been practicing batch cooking.

One of those is an Australian woman, Danielle Chapman who shared a simple trick on Facebook this week that allows a bottle of milk to last longer than normal and prevent wastage.

In a Facebook post, Chapman wrote that by pouring milk into ice cube trays or bags, you can simply pop one out into your hot coffee or tea as required.

“If this helps any of our local elderly residents then please share away. Freeze milk in ice cube trays, one is enough for a cup of tea or coffee - so they don't have to defrost a full bottle of milk which may go to waste - this can save them money as well as not have to go out so often to get fresh milk,” she said.