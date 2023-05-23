Independent Online
Avocado cocktails are currently trending! Here are 3 recipes you should try

Avocado martini. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Over the past couple of years, we have seen avocados put in everything from smoothies to beauty products.

Now they are showing up in all sorts of cocktails, and what is more, they taste great!

The South African Avocado Growers’ Association team says that whether on the side, on top, or inside – green-skinned or dark-skinned – it’s easy to add an avo to your craft cocktail, and shared a few recipes you can try at home.

Avocado mint mojito. Picture: Supplied

Avocado mint mojito

Makes: 4 small glasses

Ingredients

Handful of fresh mint leaves (about 40 leaves or more), rinsed

3 limes, rinsed

2 tsp white sugar

2 ripe, avocados, peeled, stoned, and diced

50ml rum, optional

500ml crushed ice or ice cubes

1 litre of soda water, chilled

Method

Reserve 4 sprigs of mint for garnish. Tear the remaining mint leaves up and place them in a large shaker or large mason jar with a lid.

Cut one lime in quarters and place one quarter in each glass as a garnish.

Cut the remaining 2 limes into quarters and place in the shaker with mint leaves and add the sugar. Crush with a muddler or a wooden spoon to release the mint flavour.

Add the diced avocado, and rum if using, and mash well. Add the crushed ice and close the lid of the shaker. Shake well until the avocado is mixed with the rest of the ingredients. Pour in half of the soda water and stir gently to combine - take care as the soda will fizz.

Fill four glasses with more ice, strain the avocado mojito into the glasses, and top up with more soda. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve.

Frozen avocado and pink grapefruit margarita. Picture: Supplied

Frozen avocado and pink grapefruit margarita

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp salt flakes

1 lemon, cut into wedges

1 large ripe avocado, peeled and stoned

25ml tequila

25ml Triple Sec

2 tbsp agave syrup

1 cup pink grapefruit juice

2 cups ice

2 wheels of pink grapefruit

Method

To salt-rim the glasses, place the salt flakes in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a glass and then dip in the salt flakes so that it is evenly distributed.

To make the margarita, place the avocado, tequila, Triple sec, agave syrup, grapefruit juice, and ice in a high-speed blender and blend until slushy.

Pour into the salt-rimmed glasses and garnish with slices of pink grapefruit. Serve immediately, preferably with avocado tacos.

Avocado martini

Makes: 2

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned

½ cup coconut milk, preferably lite

4 tbsp vodka

4 tbsp dry vermouth

Tajin spice or chilli lime seasoning (optional)

Method

Pour all ingredients into a blender and purée until smooth.

Pour into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

Shake and strain into a chilled Tajin-lined martini glass.

Read the latest issue of FOOD digital magazine here.

