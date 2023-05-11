Battle of retail stores as Makro takes shot at PRIME by selling pack of 6 popular ‘sports drinks’ for R40

If you thought it was only chicken fast-food brands that could throw shade, think again! Local retail store Makro trended this week after throwing shade at Checkers for its R40 PRIME hydration drinks.

Earlier this week, the retail store shared a flyer advertising six Energade drinks going for R40. “Want to perform at your Prime? Then don’t settle for just any sports drink – choose Energade! With a variety of delicious flavours to choose from, there’s something for everyone,” they wrote in the caption. Want to perform at your Prime? 👀 Then don't settle for just any sports drink - choose Energade! With a variety of delicious flavors to choose from, there's something for everyone. 🍓🍋🍉 pic.twitter.com/oLtIvm7D48 — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) May 10, 2023 The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of the post with hilarious jokes in reaction.

One user wrote: “This must be the most personal ad I’ve seen by far.” A second user wrote: “Did you have a Nando’s this morning? I see what you did there.” A third commented: “Nando’s vibes.”

On May 1, Checkers South Africa launched the popular PRIME hydration drinks at a cost of R40. “It’s here - 1 May 2023! LET’S GO! We’re bringing you @drinkprime at R39.99 (yes, you read that correctly! IYKYK). Check out the link in our bio for more! T&Cs apply, coming to selected stores & stock is limited to 8 units per customer a day,” they wrote on Twitter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Checkers | South Africa (@checkers_sa) This comes after many other shops were selling them at a price close to R500 each.

Many users thanked the retail store. One user wrote: “Thank you! People can stop buying it for R800 and getting ripped off now. Checkers always comes through.” A second user wrote: “Saving all the people from being ripped off.”