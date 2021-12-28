Berrylicious gin cocktails for the berry lovers

If you pop into any grocery store right now and stroll by the fruit section, you’ll know it’s berry season. From strawberries and blueberries to blackberries and raspberries, berry lovers are in for a treat.

We love berries in just about anything. Snacks, desserts, and who doesn’t love a berry smoothie. Those who enjoy a fancy cocktail know that these summer fruits make for berrylicious drinks. Bombay Sapphire has launched their first flavoured gin from Bombay Bramble that captures the very essence of berries.

The natural infusion made from the fruits is subtly blended with the brand’s signature vapour-distilled gin, allowing its distinctive botanical and juniper notes to shine through. “The colour and flavour of Bombay Bramble comes from the unique botanicals we use in our gin and the 100% natural fruits we use in the berry infusion,” said Bacardi sub-Saharan Africa managing director Francois Portier. “Our Master of Botanicals and our Master Distiller set out to create a unique new gin that had a strong heritage but that was markedly different and extraordinary – and they’ve definitely achieved that.

“Bombay Bramble is a contemporary gin with a bold and unique flavour profile that’s sure to be a hit.” Bombay Bramble cocktails. Picture: Thabo Nyembe If you’re looking to give your gin cocktail a berry twist, here are a few berrylicious cocktails to try: CLOVER CLUB

Drawing on the inherent flavour of Bombay Bramble without the need or requirement for berried fruit (raspberry) found in the original, this re-imagined classic simplifies the recipe and heroes the base spirit. Ingredients 50ml (5cl) Bombay Bramble

25ml (2.5cl) freshly pressed lemon juice 20ml (2cl) sugar syrup (2:1 ratio) ½ egg white (circa 20ml – can use fresh or pasteurised egg whites)

Lemon thumb (garnish) Method Shake (hard) and strain.

BRAMBLE AND TONIC Light, bright and uplifting – expressing the true nature of Bombay Bramble and allowing the true essence of both spirit and mixer to shine through, lifted with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

Ingredients 50ml (5cl) Bombay Bramble 100ml (10cl) premium tonic water (preferably Fever-Tree)

Lemon wedge – squeezed and dropped in (garnish) Method Build over cubed ice.

BRAMBLE SONIC Bombay Bramble provides the ideal base for a lighter option for those wishing to enjoy a drink under one unit of alcohol.

Here a reduction of tonic also lowers the overall sugar content further and instead calls for soda to lengthen the serve. The subtle pink hue of the drink drawn from the gin creates a visually striking, perfect drink. Ingredients

25ml (2.5cl) Bombay Bramble 75ml (7.5cl) soda water 75ml (7.5cl) premium tonic water (preferably Fever-Tree)