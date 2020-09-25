Black Crown launches Heritage Month collab with Palesa Mokubung

South Africa’s latest ready-to-drink Gin and Tonic brand, Black Crown G&T has partnered with Designer Palesa Mokubong as part of their Heritage campaign called #OwnYourCrown. The campaign is in celebration of the country’s rich and diverse heritage and will see the designer work with kings and queens from mixed heritage households to document their stories and capture their heritage through the lens of fashion. The campaign is true to the Black Crown G&T ethos of celebrating South African creatives who are pushing boundaries both on the local and international arena. The brand which launched in the country in February this year is the latest addition to the AB InBev portfolio of brands, produced locally on the back of the gin category growth in the local market. Palesa Mokubung is the first African to have collaborated with Swedish Clothing Retailer H&M under her fashion label Mantsho.

The Mantsho x H&M collection was sold in their flagship stores, and received phenomenal reviews both locally and abroad, yet despite all her international success Palesa still sees great value in collaborating with brands right here at home.

“I am so excited to be part of this collaboration with Black Crown G&T because it feels very natural as it is essentially a marriage between two brands who are built on the same ideals of celebrating Africa and her people.

“I love the story we were able to tell with the garments I created because it is a story of a new generation of Africans finding their own unique way of expressing what their culture means to them while fully owning their crowns and being unapologetically themselves” said Palesa Mokubung.

As one of the latest exciting additions to the Gin world, Black Crown is using its platforms to partner with young trailblazers who are not afraid to carve their own paths in pursuit of greatness and they promise that this collaboration is one of many to come.

“We’re on a mission to help break down barriers, open up fresh perspectives, and inspire people to re-think what they thought they knew, in an authentic manner and this collaboration is just one of the many ways we plan to do that.

“We’re very excited about the direction Black Crown is taking and look forward to continue inspiring our people to honour their crowns,” said AB InBev Director Zintle Botha.