Blaq Diamond become latest local act to have their own alcohol flavour

Blaq Diamond has become the latest local music stars to team up with an alcohol brand and introduce their own flavours with the introduction of two new Russian Bear limited edition flavours. “Through collaboration – a key pillar of the brand – Russian Bear has, for the very first time, designed two bottles with hip hop duo Blaq Diamond as their inspiration and personified each member with each of the flavours,” the alcohol brand announced.

“Blaq Vanilla represents Danya with his cool, suave style, where the Blaq Ginger flavour epitomises the fiery but smooth nature of Ndu.” The local vodka launched the new flavours at its partner venue, DRAMA Bar in Braamfontein, with an “All Blaq Party”. In a short quote on the collaboration, the hip hip duo expressed their delight at the new flavours: “We are honoured to collaborate with our favourite award-winning vodka brand and bring more of Blaq Diamond to life through these new premium flavours. This collaboration truly represents the ‘Next Level’ for us and reinforces our partnership with Russian Bear.”

Blaq Diamond joins a growing list of local acts to either be honoured with their own bottle by an alcohol brand or to have ownership in an alcohol brand. AKA currently has his own Watermelon and Banana flavours with vodka giant Cruz Vodka. Elsewhere, Cassper Nyovest recently launched his spirit, Billiato, while DJ Zinhle is the CEO and co-owner of the French sparkling wine brand Boulevard Nectar Rosè. “Billiato is currently the 8th best-selling liqueur in the country,” Cassper recently tweeted.

