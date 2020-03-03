Bloedlemoen Gin launches the perfect tipple for hot days

During the past two years, the global consumption of gin grew faster than any other beverage in the alcohol category.

That said, it looks like the spirit is not about to fade anytime soon as brands keep on experimenting with surprising colours.

Speaking of surprising colours, Bloedlemoen Gin has added a new variant to their collection called Bloedlemoen Amber, and is the latest brand to be added to premium drinks company, Truman & Orange's portfolio of collectible gins.

Bloedlemoen Amber. Picture: Yellow images

Bloedlemoen Amber is made with the same ten botanicals as the Classic, along with an exclusive selection of locally forged fynbos and honeybush to create a perfectly-balanced, unique gin infusion.

Having tasted the spirit with a lemonade drink on the rocks, I liked its distinct flavour profiles. It has a sweet and citrus smell on the nose, spicy flavour and a fruity aftertaste on the palate. I also just simply loved the packaging, and what’s inside of course.

According to the company website, Bloedlemoen is the first Blood Orange Gin in the world and the fruit is locally-sourced from growing partners in the Cape. It’s a contemporary, London Dry-style gin distilled using ten botanicals through a combination of maceration and vapour infusion.

In a statement by the founding owner of Truman & Orange, Rowan Leibbrandt, he said they have been watching the developing local gin scene closely as gin’s prominence continues to grow internationally.

“The South African gin category is one of the fastest-growing in the world. We believe that the Bloedlemoen brand and its quality liquid are on par with our range of hand-selected, premium, international brands. We are thrilled to be in a position to help grow this superior local gin to scale,” said Leibbrandt.

Bloedlemoen Amber is now available nationwide at all good liquor stores at a retail price of R399 per bottle.