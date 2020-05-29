Bonang’s new ad for her bubbly screams glamour and luxury

Have you seen Bonang Matheba’s advert for her new bubbly, the House of BNG’s Prestige Reserve? It screams glamour and luxury.

The ad begins with the bubbly being taken out of the gold ice bucket by a gloved hand, before we get a shot of the nape of the bottle, with drops of water slowly cascading down the body, before the black matte wrapper is expertly removed and the cork popped...

And then we segue to the bubbly being poured in a House of BNG branded champagne tulip glass (which is on brand as this is the right glassware to consume bubbly).





Then it cuts to Bonang, in a gold sequined high collared, sleeveless gown, with gold and black jewellery, caressing the bottle of her new bubbly. The ad ends with a knowing glance, flirty smile and slight wink from the TV personality and wine producer.





The Prestige Reserve Brut is the latest of her wines and it's a very premium MCC, in line with what Champagne brands would call their prestige cuvee. The bubbly is set to retail at R799 per bottle, and the first release will be limited to 4 500 bottles. It has been described as a "flagship innovation" that is able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.

The launch of her new bubbly,has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown regulations that prohibited the sale of alcohol. The luxury bubbly was announced at the Sun Met earlier this year, with much fanfare. There was a bigger launch planned, however it was postponed due to the lockdown.





With alcohol sales back on, this has allowed her to launch the bubbly and make it available for sale from June 1.





This advert has made us think of other luxury bubbly adverts that always take us to a dreamland (and no, this is not a Hollywood reference).





Here are some of our favourites





MUST BE by Moët & Chandon





For it's 275th year celebrations, Moët & Chandon unveiled a campaign, created by Ogilvy Paris, celebrating the French champagne house’s heritage and pioneering vision.





Aldi Christmas TV Advert 2018 - Champagne

The 2018 advert for European supermarket chain, Aldi's champagne range, it shows a man underwear, with classical music playing in the background. It all looks sexy and you immediately think how you desperately need to get these bottles (and the man). Until he starts speaking with a squeaky voice. Many have said the advert is a David Beckham diss.



