Bongeziwe Mabandla, Karen Zoid set to wow the crowds at Capital Craft Beer Festival

Mzansi’s finest Bongeziwe Mabandla, Karen Zoid, Dan Patlansky, Carla Franco, and Pedro Barbosa will help kick the winter blues away, as the Capital Craft Beer Festival returns, after a two-year hiatus. Arguably one of the biggest festivals in the country, the event will once again bring together beer and music lovers, in the majestic Pretoria National Botanical Gardens on Saturday, June 18.

Joining in the festivities are South Africa’s leading bands and musicians, including Aking, Bad Peter, The Man Motels, Cantina Brass, Maxx Love, Michael Laser, and Georgetown and the Moonies. “One of Pretoria's most spectacular, unforgettable and well-executed social events, Capital Craft Beer Festival will not only feature our country's favourite craft brewers and a diverse selection of food, but some of the best local artists South Africa's music scene has to offer. “We wanted to create an event where the family can come together and enjoy great food, a diverse music line up and, most importantly, locally brewed craft beer,” shares festival organiser Johan Auriacombe.

Auriacombe says the past two years were challenging for the event organisers to cancel the festival, but he’s looking forward to welcoming the patrons back in the capital city. “The world was going through a pandemic, so we understood what was going on and why festivals were not able to happen. For now, we are really excited that the festival is back! “The highlight of the festival for us is definitely Bongeziwe Mabandla, as we are huge fans of his music and really look forward to him performing for the Pretoria crowd, and we are very excited to be hosting Karen Zoid, for the very first time at the festival, and also for the return of AKing to the line-up,” adds Auriacombe.

This year’s event also includes a Clamber Club Kids Area, which will be offering some of the best children's entertainment, which includes fun-filled games and activities throughout the day. According to Auriacombes, there will be running free buses from the Hatfield Gautrain station to the festival, and back, all day. The Capital Craft Beer Festival is scheduled to take place at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens on Saturday, June 18 at 10 am.

