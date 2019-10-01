A Museum Class Cap Classique from Boschendal wine estate was crowned overall winner at this year’s Amorim Cap Classique Challenge.
This competition, which has been held since 2002, is the only competition directed at exclusively recognising the Cap Classique category of South African bottle-fermented sparkling wines.
The winning wine was Boschendal’s Jean le Long Prestige Cuvée 2008. Made from 100% Chardonnay grapes sourced from high-altitude, cool climate vineyards, the wine spent 60 months on the lees in bottle, and another 72 months on the cork.
This is the first time in the Amorim Cap Classique Challenge that a Museum Class wine was crowned as the competition’s overall winner. Museum Class represents wines of eight years or older and until 2019 they have not been eligible for the overall winner accolade.
134 Entries were received for this year’s Amorim Cap Classique Challenge, the most in its 18 year history.