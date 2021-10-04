Boss Moves: Pearl Thusi is the latest celebrity to throw her hat into alcohol brand industry

Pearl Thusi has thrown her hat into the lucrative alcohol beverage industry after acquiring ownership equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose Gin. The multi-hyphenate star announced the news on Monday.

The gin is South African distilled and produced and uses a unique botanical mix to create the flagship three variants Black Rose Gin- Satin Original, Ruby Blood Orange and Blush Pink Pomegranate. The brand was launched in February 2018. In the statement released to announce her acquiring an ownership stake in Black Rose Gin, the actress and TV host said she loved the brand after being introduced to it and decided that she didn’t want to be a consumer but an owner of the brand. “I’ve tasted many gins and had many offers on the table for such collaborations. Everything made sense because the quality of Black Rose is the best, and so it wasn’t a difficult choice. There’s really none other like it in the market and I can’t wait to get started and show people exactly that,” said Thusi.

“I just love everything about this brand. I mean The Black Pearl x Black Rose – it was written in the stars. I’m so excited to create a powerful and equally empowering future for the brand and those who love it. Get ready everyone. We’re going to shake things up.” Seth Pereira of Luxe Brands said they are excited to announce the partnership with Thusi. “She embodies everything that Black Rose stands for, being a proud, independent and authentic, modern woman,” said Pereira, CEO of Luxe Brands.

“Pearl has shown, through hard work, dedication to her craft and an unconquerable attitude, what can be achieved, and we look forward to her bringing that driving focus and creative mindset she possesses in sharing Black Rose gin with consumers all over the world.” Picture: Supplied Thusi is another high profile personality who is in the alcohol beverage industry. She joins her friend, DJ Zinhle, who announced ownership of the bubbly brand, Boulevard last year; Boity Thulo, who launched BT Signature earlier this year; Thapelo Mokoena, who is a co-owner in Nero wines, and Bonang Matheba, who launched her MCC brand, House of BNG in 2019.

Thusi will be in competition with Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau, T-Bo Touch and J Something, who all have launched their own gin brands. Cassper Nyovest is reportedly also launching an alcohol beverage in November 2021. Here are the Black Rose Gin flavour profiles