Beer is an amazing and fascinating beverage. Even though it is the oldest fermented drink in the world and people have been drinking it for many years, there is still a surprising number of us who don’t know how to do it properly.

According to SAB Trade Brewer, Anton Erasmus these are the dos and don’ts of the freshest beer.

Light

Light is the first thing to avoid when it comes to beer as it causes a reaction that alters the physical structure of the hop compounds, transforming them into those which contain sulphur.

One way to see if your beer has been "light struck" is when it has a skunky smell and taste.

Age

Like bread, beer has an expiry date too. The longer the beer sits on a shelf, the more time it has for oxidation to take place. This causes the beer to have a cardboard taste. After weeks of brewing the perfect beer, no brewery wants a consumer drinking a stale, old beer.

Beer is an amazing and fascinating beverage. Picture: Pexels

Heat

It is best to store beers such as lagers at a temperature of 4ºC and ales and stouts at a slightly higher temperature.

Agitation

Too much agitation can speed up the staling process, as you release any dissolved oxygen in the beer when you shake it around too much.

Freezing

Freezing beer is a huge no-no. When beer is frozen, carbon dioxide is lost, making the beer flat and altering the taste. Frozen beer often results in the cap popping off and the bottle rupturing. If you are looking for a quick fix to chilling your beer, rather pop your beer in an ice bucket for a quicker and less damaging chill effect.

Dirty glasses

A clean glass boosts the foam head, and bubbles will not stick to the side of your glass. By drinking out of a dirty glass, your beer might be tainted with other flavours and aromas.

The best way to ensure a clean glass is to wash with dish washing liquid, rinse the soap off and allow to air dry.