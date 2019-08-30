The 'Sucker' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of stars including George Clooney, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Picture: Instagram

Nick Jonas has launched his tequila brand. The Jonas Brothers star has teamed up with John Varvatos to release their brand of tequila named Villa One, which takes its name from the estate Nick and his family and friends were staying at in Mexico when they came up with the idea for the brand.

Nick posted on Instagram: "I've been waiting for quite some time to share some exciting news with you guys.

Over the past couple years, @JohnVarvatos and I have really enjoyed bonding over our love for tequila and we could not be more excited to introduce you to @VillaOneour ultra-premium tequila hand crafted by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes. Unlike other Tequilas, #VillaOne uses 100 percent blue weber agave from both the highland and the lowland regions of Jalisco giving unique character and a distinctively smooth finish. We're incredibly proud of this product we've worked so hard on and hope you guys love it too. Here's to #LifeAsItShouldBe! Visit villaonetequila.com to be the first to find out when it's available near you! #VillaOneTequila (sic)"



Nick, 26, and John held a press event at the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca on Wednesday for their brand, where it was revealed Nick had said "life as it should be" during their evening in Mexico, which became the slogan for the Villa One company.

He follows in the footsteps of stars including George Clooney, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds in creating a liquor brand, and Nick says he learned from watching their successes.

Speaking to WWD at the press event, he said: "I think there's something to learn from every person who has started a spirits brand. I admire George Clooney and what he's done with Casamigos.

"Dwayne Johnson, a cast member with me in Jumanji, is doing a tequila of his own, and Ryan Reynolds has Aviation [gin]. It's about looking at any of those potential competitors and comparing them to us. What John and I are trying to do is just learn what we can from their campaigns and how they market their products and also what makes their product special. Casamigos has built a great audience, so that means they've done something right."

Villa One made its public debut during the Jonas Brothers' concert in Madison Square Garden on Thursday, and will follow their Happiness Begins tour with a nationwide launch next year.