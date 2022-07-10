Breaking down the different types of coffee

Navigating the terminology surrounding coffee can be difficult and it may even prevent you from discovering your new favourite coffee drink. If you have ever looked at a coffee menu and felt confused by the options in front of you, you are not alone and you have come to the right place.

We have done our research and below we will walk you through some of the popular types of coffee drinks you would probably find in restaurant and café menus and we have conducted a short interview with the founder of the Barn Owl Coffee shop, Ryan Solomon, on some of the important things you need to know about coffee. Black coffee Sometimes basic truly is best. Professionals in the coffee industry always take their coffee black – at least to start – as it gives you the best idea of the natural flavours of the coffee.

Espresso Most people know that a shot of espresso is stronger than the same amount of coffee, but what’s the difference, exactly? There is not anything inherently different about the beans themselves, but when beans are used to make espresso they are more finely ground, and they are brewed with a higher grounds-to-water ratio than what’s used for coffee. The result is a thicker, more concentrated liquid with a bolder flavour. Cold brew. Picture: Pexels/ Charlotte May Cold-brew

Cold-brew may seem like coffee that is made with cold milk, but the actual process is a lot more interesting. Coffee that is ground coarsely is soaked in water overnight, strained, added to milk or water, and poured over ice. It is a highly concentrated brew, giving out a strong taste of caffeine. Ristretto This coffee is traditionally a short shot of espresso coffee made with the normal amount of ground coffee but extracted with half the amount of water. The ristretto is a more concentrated version of the classic espresso shot. Ristretto Espresso shots are not brewed to complete volume or for the same amount of time as a classic espresso shot. This creates a rich, more intensely flavoured shot of espresso, despite its smaller size.

Latte This classic drink is typically a mix of espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of foam, but coffee shops have come up with seemingly endless customisations. You can experiment with flavoured syrups like vanilla and pumpkin spice or create a non-dairy version by using oat milk. Skilled baristas often swirl the foam into latte art. Even if you’ve been enjoying coffee for years, you probably have a favourite drink or two that you order consistently. Picture: Pexels/Chevanon Photography Cappuccino

This espresso-based drink is similar to a latte, but the frothy top layer is thicker. Originally an Italian drink, a Cappuccino stands out from the other coffee drinks because of its distinct thick, airy froth. As mentioned, it is made by mixing a shot of espresso with steamed milk and topping it up with some foam. The light, airy foam makes for a great canvas for some beautiful latte art. Affogato Affogato means drowned and refers to a coffee-based dessert, which is a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped off with a shot of hot espresso.

Flat white A flat white is prepared by pouring steamed milk over a shot of espresso. It is somewhat similar to latte and cappuccino. Flat white has a higher proportion of coffee, allowing the espresso to dominate the flavour. Frappé coffee. Picture: Pexels Frappé coffee

Frappé coffee is an iced beverage that just contains some instant coffee, sugar, and water. After the coffee has been beaten, shaken, or blended, it leaves a tasty foamy texture that gives Frappé its distinct look. Often served with whipped cream, vanilla, and sweet sauces, it makes for a refreshing drink on hot days. Americano If you want the sharpness and intensity of flavour that you get with a shot of espresso but want to mellow it out with a different type of approach, then the Americano is the coffee for you. It is a shot of espresso diluted with hot water to your preference.

Doppio Doppio means double – a Doppio is a double espresso. It is made by using a double coffee filter and is the drink often used when judging the espresso quality in barista competitions. It is served hot with no additional flavourings. Now with your mind eased when it comes to the different types of coffee, Solomon shares below some other important information with regards to your favourite brew.

Q: What type of coffee is the sweetest? A: A whole host of factors influence the sweetness in the cup, the species, growing conditions, processing, roasting profiles, and brewing methods all influence the end result. Generally, when grown at higher altitudes the coffee cherries ripen slowly they can develop more sugars. So you want to try a naturally sweeter coffee? Ask your coffee shop for higher-grown, honey processed medium-roasted coffee. Q: What can one do to taste the true flavours of his or her coffee?