Brutal Fruit partners with SA singer Lucille Slade for new campaign

On Thursday, the cream of the crop of South African media, influencers, as well as women like Dr Pashy, who are heroes in their communities, gathered at the Munro Boutique Hotel, Houghton, to celebrate Brutal Fruit’s new campaign, #YouBelong.

The #YouBelong campaign is an open invitation to all SA superwomen to embrace their inherent power, get comfortable with their intrinsic value, and recognise that they are worthy of the spaces in which they find themselves.

The brand features Lucille Slade, who is the voice behind the song that they used for the campaign. Slade is an AFDA graduate, who resides in Johannesburg but is originally from Galeshewe, a township in Kimberly.

Brunch with some of the beautiful @brutalfruitsa babes at the launch of the new #YouBelong campaign 🌸🥂 #ad pic.twitter.com/Hkoy3B3XSJ — Kamo M. (@KamoModisakeng) October 22, 2020

The 26-year-old musician has worked with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Dr Dube and Soul T.

Speaking about the collaboration, she said she was honoured to be part of the campaign as she had found finally her sense of belonging and was launching her solo music career.