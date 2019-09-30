Maps Maponyane. Picture: Instagram

Following the three celebrity nuptials that took place this past weekend, tweeps were low-key in panic mode when the hashtag ‘Congratulations Maps’ started topping the trend list. In case you missed it, this weekend saw Mzansi’s faves Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, choreographer Bontle Modiselle and rapper Priddy Ugly, and Our Perfect Wedding host Nomsa Buthelezi and Zandile Shezi all get hitched on Saturday.

But that was not why Mzansi finest bachelor Maps Maponyane was being congratulated.

The "Top Billing" presenter and actor is the owner of a new burger joint, Buns Out, which officially opened its doors on Sunday, September 29.

Taking to his social media pages Maps shared the exciting news, also announcing that he got the stamp of approval from his “toughest critic”, his mom.