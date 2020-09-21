Cameron Diaz set to release a red wine in Avaline range

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is set to add a red wine to her Avaline range, a wine brand which she co-founded with entrepreneur Katherine Power.

This release will join their portfolio of vegan wines – the white and rosé – made with organic grapes and without unnecessary additives.

Avaline Red, as it will be called, is due to go on sale at select retailers in the US next month.

According to The Drinks Business, the red wine was planned to be released later in the year, but the process was speeded up in response to the high demand for it.

The wine hails from France and is made from a blend of organically grown Grenache and Syrah grapes, the report said. The region of France and vintage of the wine are yet to be revealed.