Cameron Diaz’s ‘clean wine’ gets lowest rating at ‘Celebrity White Wine Showdown’

Last month, Cameron Diaz launched her own brand of wine and the reviews are not great.

The actress teamed up with entrepreneur Katherine Power in launching the new wine collection named Avaline.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Diaz wrote that creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps her find that balance when she is enjoying a glass of wine.

“Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine? Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine. It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing,” she wrote.

However, things do not seem to be looking so great as her 'clean wine' was voted least favoured of five 'celebrity white wines' in a survey during a virtual wine tasting that American wine expert, Mark Oldman hosted to determine the best (and worst) celebrity white wines earlier this month.