Cassper Nyovest continues to bate AKA after SupaMega threatens him with lawyer’s letter

Cassper Nyovest is never one to stay away from controversy, especially when it comes to beefing with AKA. But the rapper could soon find himself at the centre of a legal tussle after sharing a photoshopped picture of his toughest competitor holding a bottle of Billiato on his various social media platforms.

Captioning the post, “Introducing the new Brand Ambassador of Billiato. Mix it with Lemonade,” a smiling AKA is seen with a bottle of Nyovest’s liqueur, who intentionally takes a cheeky swipe at the rapper’s latest hit single. For the uninitiated, Billiato is Nyovest’s alcoholic brand which was launched in November last year.

Introducing the new Brand Ambassador of Billiato. Mix it with Lemonade. pic.twitter.com/RckFKyT00M — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 14, 2022 Just last week, the rapper tweeted that Billiato is currently the 8th best-selling liqueur in the country, making it one of the fastest-growing liquor brands in Mzansi. Whether he intended for the AKA post to be a joke or not, it certainly riled up SupaMega, who responded with a swift official statement from his lawyers, saying that “he is exploring his legal options in this regard.”

Although AKA didn’t mention Nyovest’s name in the statement, it was easy to put two and two together. Both rappers front their own alcohol brands, with AKA enjoying a successful partnership with Cruz Vodka. **STATEMENT** pic.twitter.com/fRuXjCusCE — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 15, 2022

But as one knows, things didn’t end there. Bating the ‘Lemons’ rapper on social media throughout the weekend, Nyovest swiftly responded to AKA fans trolling his timeline. In response to one tweep who wrote, “Since AKA the GOAT released that statement, you didn’t sleep last night, you have been tweeting bile for the whole night,” Nyovest said: “I'm actually watching a boxing fight in my beautiful mansion, you can Google it if you haven't seen it yet. Waiting for Wilder to fight. Why are you up this late my friend?”

I'm actually watching a boxing fight in my beautiful mansion, you can Google it if you haven't seen it yet. Waiting for Wilder to fight. Why are you up this late my friend? https://t.co/adr8m19Pux — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 16, 2022 When another asked when is he fighting AKA in the boxing ring, he replied: “Mxm, that man is scared, he would rather have lawyers fight for him. He has the balls to swear at my parents on Twitter but won't come finish what he started. Lol... I don't blame him doe cause nkamo da masepa to be honest. He must run forever if he wants to keep his ego intact.”