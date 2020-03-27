Celebrate International Whisky Day with these 4 exciting recipes

Today (March 27) is International Whisky Day and the ideal occasion to commemorate the day is with delicious whiskey cocktails, especially while in isolation. Tully and Tonic. Picture: Supplied Tully and Tonic This is the most conventional way to enjoy your whiskey on the rocks with a splash of tonic. Easy to make with the most enjoyable taste. Ingredients 50ml Tullamore Dew Original Irish Whiskey

Fresh ice cubes

150ml premium bottled tonic water

Freshly cut orange wedge

Method

Pour a measure of Tullamore D.E.W. Original into a glass and fill the glass to the brim with ice cubes.

Top with tonic water and gently stir with a bar spoon.

Garnish with a freshly cut wedge of orange and enjoy!

Bad Apple Dew. Picture: Supplied

Bad Apple D.E.W

This is one of the delicious cocktails with a sweet and orange taste for those who don’t’ do the conventional and prefer to sweeten up their pallets.

Ingredients

1 brown sugar cube

5ml Irish Stout

50ml Tullamore Dew Original Irish Whiskey

60ml Irish cider

Three dashes of orange bitters

Mint

Apple slices

Method

In a Collins glass, soak the sugar cube with stout, then muddle.

Add bitters and Tullamore D.E.W. Original.

Stir to dissolve sugar.

Add ice and continue to stir.

Top with cider and lemon zest.

Garnish with mint and apple

OMG Ginger Monkey. Picture: Supplied

Ginger Monkey

Ingredients

50ml Monkey Shoulder Whisky

120ml Dry Ginger Ale

One orange wedge

Method

Fill a tall glass with Ice.

Pour the Monkey Shoulder and dry ginger ale.

Gently stir and garnish with an orange wedge.

Lazy Old Fashioned. Picture: Supplied

Lazy Old Fashioned

Ingredients

50ml Monkey Shoulder Whisky

10ml 1:1 sugar syrup

2 dashes angostura bitters

Orange zest

Method

Add monkey shoulder, sugar syrup, angostura bitters and zest to a mixing glass.

Add cold dry ice and stir.

Once dilution is reached, strain into glass over fresh ice.

Twist orange peel over glass.

Recipes by Monkey Shoulder and Tullamore Dew.



