Celebrate International Whisky Day with these 4 exciting recipes
Today (March 27) is International Whisky Day and the ideal occasion to commemorate the day is with delicious whiskey cocktails, especially while in isolation.
Tully and Tonic
This is the most conventional way to enjoy your whiskey on the rocks with a splash of tonic. Easy to make with the most enjoyable taste.
Ingredients
50ml Tullamore Dew Original Irish Whiskey
Fresh ice cubes
150ml premium bottled tonic water
Freshly cut orange wedge
Method
Pour a measure of Tullamore D.E.W. Original into a glass and fill the glass to the brim with ice cubes.
Top with tonic water and gently stir with a bar spoon.
Garnish with a freshly cut wedge of orange and enjoy!
Bad Apple D.E.W
This is one of the delicious cocktails with a sweet and orange taste for those who don’t’ do the conventional and prefer to sweeten up their pallets.
Ingredients
1 brown sugar cube
5ml Irish Stout
50ml Tullamore Dew Original Irish Whiskey
60ml Irish cider
Three dashes of orange bitters
Mint
Apple slices
Method
In a Collins glass, soak the sugar cube with stout, then muddle.
Add bitters and Tullamore D.E.W. Original.
Stir to dissolve sugar.
Add ice and continue to stir.
Top with cider and lemon zest.
Garnish with mint and apple
Ginger Monkey
Ingredients
50ml Monkey Shoulder Whisky
120ml Dry Ginger Ale
One orange wedge
Method
Fill a tall glass with Ice.
Pour the Monkey Shoulder and dry ginger ale.
Gently stir and garnish with an orange wedge.
Lazy Old Fashioned
Ingredients
50ml Monkey Shoulder Whisky
10ml 1:1 sugar syrup
2 dashes angostura bitters
Orange zest
Method
Add monkey shoulder, sugar syrup, angostura bitters and zest to a mixing glass.
Add cold dry ice and stir.
Once dilution is reached, strain into glass over fresh ice.
Twist orange peel over glass.
Recipes by Monkey Shoulder and Tullamore Dew.