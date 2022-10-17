Celebrate Ocsober with these quick and easy cocktail recipes

Are you taking part in ‘Sober October’ but run out of ideas on what to sip on after work or during the weekend to quench your thirst? Don't worry, we have got you covered.

The Ocsober campaign makes a plea to South Africans to quit drinking for a month as part of a campaign to raise awareness about alcohol abuse. The idea behind the Ocsober campaign is simple – stay sober in October. As more people become health-conscious, it’s become increasingly popular to opt for non-alcoholic drinks, whether it’s beer, gin, or bubbly.

And the choice could be because of the health benefits, or people wanting to keep up with drink trends. If you are out of ideas, Lyre’s, one of the world’s most awarded, premium quality spirits brands has hit South African shelves with five tasty variants which have been carefully crafted to pay homage to the flavours of the world’s most classic, time-tested spirits; the team shared quick and easy cocktail recipes to try. These delicious non-alcoholic cocktails taste closest to the real thing and are perfect for lazy afternoons. From blackberry smash to an Italian highball there’s something for everyone.

Blackberry smash. Picture: Supplied Blackberry smash Bourbon is usually reserved as a winter drink but the blackberry smash is one seriously fresh cocktail. This drink is a riff on a julep, and it’s loaded with fresh blackberries, fragrant mint, spicy ginger, and American malt. If you’re a whisky lover this one is for you. Ingredients

60ml Lyre’s American Malt 15ml white sugar syrup (1:1) 15ml lime juice

4 blackberries 8 mint leaves Method

Muddle blackberries and mint with sugar syrup in a shaker. Add all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice and garnish with plump mint sprig and blackberry on a skewer. Classic G&T There’s nothing quite like a spring or summer afternoon enjoying a G&T with friends. Try this non-alcoholic classic with a twist.

Ingredients 45ml Lyre’s London Dry Spirit 120ml premium bottled tonic water

1 pink grapefruit slice Method Add ingredients in a highball glass, stir, fill with ice and garnish with a rosemary sprig and grapefruit slice.

Pina colada. Picture: Supplied Pina colada Some say this iconic, tropical cocktail is making a comeback, but maybe it never went away. White Cane spirit, coconut water, pineapple, and a splash of sugar syrup. All these ingredients are sure to make your afternoons feel like Club Tropicana, so you can enjoy the sunshine. Ingredients

75mL Lyre’s White Cane Spirit 75ml fresh young coconut water 20ml white sugar syrup (1:1)

6 fresh-inch pineapple chunks Method Muddle or press the pineapple chunks in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients, ice, and shake hard. Strain into a highball glass, and fill with fresh cubed ice. Garnish with a plump mint sprig and pineapple wedge.

Italian highball The Italian Highball is an effervescence sensation. Combining the bubbles of tonic and soda to bring to life the Lyre's Italian Spritz is a tastier and healthier version of a spritz. Ingredients

60ml Lyre’s Italian Spritz 60ml premium bottled Mediterranean tonic water 30ml soda water