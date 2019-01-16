Harvest Festival at Muratie Wine Estate in Stellenbosch is on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

The Melck family will once again be hosting their annual Harvest Festival at Muratie Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on Saturday 2nd March 2019 The Festival, which takes place under the ancient oaks that guard this historic wine estate, is a celebratory family event featuring good food, fine wine, great company, live music and lots of fun stomping newly-harvested grapes.

There are enchanting places where one can escape life’s hustle and bustle, and Muratie is one of those magical treasures. Hidden away in the exquisite Knorhoek valley, with a perfect view of Table Mountain, Muratie has a unique, almost tangible old-world ambience.

The passion for preserving the estate’s rich, centuries-old heritage is captured in every nook and cranny of this family farm. Beautiful old Cape Dutch buildings, crumbling statues, antique wine-making equipment, and the quaint tasting room with its cobwebs, stained glass windows and art, are all set in a secret garden, a lush green haven of peace and tranquillity.

On arrival, after a welcoming drink, visitors are bound to want to join in the fun and laughter “stomping” grapes, and tasting Muratie’s well-loved, award- winning wines. Tractor Rides through the vineyards will take place at set times for the young and young at heart.

A long lazy alfresco lunch prepared by Muratie’s Farm Kitchen will follow accompanied by Muratie wines. Relax and savour a memorable afternoon of live music performed by the popular Kitchen Jammin Blues Band.

For further information and bookings contact Nina Martin at Muratie on 021 865 2330/2336 or [email protected]

Muratie Wine Estate, Knorhoek Road, Stellenbosch