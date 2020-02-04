Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba unveiled her new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday.

The new release is a sophisticated black bottle with gold detail, including a gold relief BNG logo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Matheba’s new MCC range is set to retail at R799 per bottle, and the first release will be limited to 4 500 bottles.

Her team described the new MCC as a "flagship innovation" that is able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands, according to the news site.

The Prestige Reserve Brut is the latest of her wines and it's a very premium MCC, in line with what Champagne brands would call their prestige cuvee.

This is how it differs from an ordinary MCC:

It is the finest bubbly that a producer makes, from the finest grapes in the best vineyards in the region. Traditionally, this is premium vintage bubbly.

It is also reported that Matheba said she was looking forward to the MCC range raking in awards.

“I sat down with wine-maker Jeff Grier, and, taking into account my own taste preferences, created a product that, I think, is the ultimate in luxury. We’re looking forward to this vintage being an award-winner,” she was quoted as saying.

Woolworths Senior Wine Buyer, Rebecca Constable said that their exclusive partnership with The House of BNG kicked off with resounding success in 2019, and they are looking forward to another great launch with this new addition to the range, and that the luxury Prestige Reserve will be available at select Woolworths stores from mid-March 2020.