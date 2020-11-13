Cheers! Platter's 5-star wines for 2021 announced
Since its inception, Platter’s has offered information on most of the wineries and individual wines produced in South Africa.
In the 2021 edition, a total of 212 wines were awarded Platter's 5-star accolade,an increase from last year's 125 wines. This is based on social media mentions by respective wineries.
Wines scored 93 points and higher in the primary (sighted) tasting round were re-tasted in a 5-star taste-off where small panels of experts assessed all these wines via blind-tasting to find wines worthy of the 5-star laureates.
In an Instagram post, the publisher of Platter’s by Diners Club, Jean-Pierre Rossouw, said that 2020 was, to say the least, has been an incredibly challenging year for the South African wine industry, and the after-effects of the alcohol sale prohibition due to Covid-19 regulations will be with us for some time to come. Rossouw said the results in guide 2021 show the quality of SA wines and the progressive energy of South African wine winemaking teams that they cannot be denied.
The 5-star wines (93 points and higher) in Platter’s South African Wine Guide 2021 are:
AA Badenhorst Family
Kelder Steen 2019
Red 2018
Raaigras Grenache 2019
Alheit Vineyards
Cartology 2019
Magnetic North 2019
Hemelrand Vine Garden 2019
Lost & Found 2019
Nautical Dawn 2019
Anthonij Rupert Wyne
Cabernet Franc 2014
Laing Groendruif Semillon 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
Anwilka Anwilka 2017
Aristea Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
ArtiSons
The Mothership Chenin Blanc 2019
JJ Handmade Eight Pillars 2017
B Vintners Vine Exploration Co Harlem to Hope 2019
Bartho Eksteen
Vloekskoot 2019
Houtskool 2019
Beaumont Family Wines
Hope Marguerite 2019
Vitruvian 2017
Bellevue
1953 Single Vineyard Pinotage 2018
Pinotage Reserve 2017
Beyerskloof
Diesel Pinotage 2018
Faith 2016
Boekenhoutskloof Winery
Franschhoek Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Noble Late Harvest 2017
Bon Courage Estate Jacques Bruére Brut Reserve 2012
Boplaas Family VineyardsCape Vintage Reserve 2018
Boschkloof Epilogue 2018
Botanica Three Barrels Pinot Noir 2019
Bouchard Finlayson Tête de Cuvée Pinot Noir 2019
Cape Point Vineyards Isliedh 2019
Capensis Fijnbosch Chardonnay 2015
Carinus Family Vineyards
Polkadraai Heuwels Chenin Blanc 2018
Polkadraai Heuwels Chenin Blanc 2019
Catherine Marshall Chenin Blanc Fermented in Clay 2019
Cederberg Private Cellar Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Charles Fox Cap Classique
Prestige Cuvée Cipher 2015
Prestige Cuvée Blanc de Blancs 2016
City on a Hill Wine Company White 2019
Crystallum
Cuvée Cinéma 2019
Mabalel 2019
David & Nadia
Elpidios 2018
Hoë-Steen Chenin Blanc 2019
Skaliekop Chenin Blanc 2019
Plat’bos Chenin Blanc 2019
De Grendel
Op Die Berg Chardonnay 2019
Elim Shiraz 2018
Sir David Graaff First Baronet 2016
Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc 2019
De Kleine Wijn Koöp
Debutant White 2019
Road to Santiago 2019
De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve 2018
Delaire Graff Estate Laurence Graff Reserve 2017
Delheim
Grand Reserve 2017
Vera Cruz Pinotage 2017
Edelspatz Noble Late Harvest 2019
DeMorgenzon Chenin Blanc Reserve 2019
De Trafford Wines
Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Syrah 393 2018
Merlot 2016
Straw Wine 2017
Chenin Blanc Reserve 2018
Elevation 393 2014
Dewaldt Heyns Family Shiraz 2017
Diemersdal
Pinotage The Journal 2018
Pinotage Reserve 2019
Sauvignon Blanc The Journal 2019
Dorrance Syrah Cuvée Ameena 2019
Ellerman House Hotel & Villas The Ellerman 2018
Fairview
Cyril Back 2016
La Beryl Blanc 2019
Glenelly Lady May 2015
GlenWood Noblesse 2017
Hartenberg Gravel Hill Shiraz 2016
illimis Chenin Blanc 2019
JC Wickens Swartland Red Blend 2019
Jordan Wine Estate
Blanc de Blancs
Nine Yards Chardonnay 2019
Cabernet Franc 2018
Journey’s End Cape Doctor 2015
JP Bredell Cape Vintage Reserve 2017
Kanonkop Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Paul Sauer 2017
Keet First Verse 2017
Ken Forrester Wines Roussanne 2018
Klein Constantia Estate Vin de Constance 2016
Kleine Zalze Wines
Chenin Blanc (Vineyard Selection) 2019
Chenin Blanc Amphora 2018
Chenin Blanc (Family Reserve) 2019
Whole Bunch Shiraz 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon (Family Reserve) 2017
Sauvignon Blanc (Family Reserve) 2019
Grenache Amphora 2017
Kumusha The Flame Lily 2019
KWV
The Mentors Canvas 2017
The Mentors Perold 2017
The Mentors Grenache Blanc 2018
Cape Tawny NV
La Bri Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Le Riche Wines Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2017
Leeu Passant
Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Radicales Libres 2015
Lomond Pincushion Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Longridge Wine Organic Clos du Ciel 2017
Lourens Family Wines
Blouklip Steen 2019
Lua Ilse 2019
Marianne Wine Estate Floreal 2017
Meerlust Estate Rubicon 2017
Metzer & Holfeld Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Michaella Chenin Blanc 2019
Miles Mossop Wines Saskia-Jo 2018
Minimalist Stars In The Dark 2019
Mischa Estate Grenache 2018
Morgenster Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Mullineux & Leeu
Granite Chenin Blanc 2019
Granite Syrah 2018
Schist Syrah 2018
Olerasay Straw Wine NV
Muratie Wine Estate Ansela van de Caab 2017
Naudé Wines Oupa Willem 2018
Nederburg Two Centuries Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Neil Ellis Wines
Jonkershoek Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Whitehall Chardonnay 2019
Newstead Lund Family Vineyards Méthode Cap Classique Brut 2015
Newton Johnson Vineyards
Pinot Noir 2019
Windansea Pinot Noir 2019
Chardonnay 2019
Oak Valley Estate
South Ridge CY548 Chardonnay 2017
Chardonnay Groenlandberg 2019
South Ridge CY95 Chardonnay 2017
Opstal Estate Carl Everson Cape Blend 2018
Paserene Marathon 2018
Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2019
Paulus Wine Co Bosberaad 2019
Pieter Ferreira Cap Classique Blanc de Blancs 2013
Porseleinberg Porseleinberg 2018
Raats Family Wines
Cabernet Franc 2018
Eden High Density Single Vineyard Chenin 2019
The Fountain Terroir Specific Chenin 2019
Rall Wines
Ava Chenin Blanc 2019
White 2019
Grenache Blanc 2019
Ava Syrah 2019
Restless River
Main Road & Dignity 2017
Ava Marie 2018
Reyneke Wines White 2018
Rickety Bridge Winery The Pilgrimage 2018
Ridgeback Viognier 2019
Rustenberg Wines John X Merriman 2017
Rust en Vrede Wine Estate
1694 Classification 2017
Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Single Vineyard Syrah 2017
Rust en Vrede Estate Wine 2017
Sadie Family Wines
Mev. Kirsten 2019
Skerpioen 2019
Kokerboom 2019
Skurfberg 2019
Pofadder 2019
Soldaat 2019
Saronsberg Cellar Full Circle 2018
Savage Wines
Red 2018
Girl Next Door 2019
White 2019
Follow The Line 2019
Schultz Family Wines Dungeons Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Scions of Sinai Swanesang 2019
Shannon Vineyards Mount Bullet Merlot 2017
Sijnn Sijnn Red 2017
Silverthorn Wines The Green Man 2017
Simonsig Wine Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon The Garland 2015
Mediterraneo 2015
Spier
Chenin Blanc 21 Gables 2019
Frans K. Smit Red 2015
Frans K. Smit CWG Auction Selection 2017
Stark-Condé Oude Nektar High Altitude 2017
Stellenrust
Old Bushvine Chenin Blanc 2019
55 Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2019
Storm Wines
Vrede Pinot Noir 2019
Ignis Pinot Noir 2019
Strandveld Wines Pofadderbos Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Super Single Vineyards Verlatenkloof Merlot 2017
Terracura Trinity Syrah 2017
The Fledge & Co Vagabond 2018
The Foundry Grenache Blanc 2019
The High Road Director’s Reserve 2017
Thelema Mountain Vineyards
Merlot Reserve 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Rabelais 2017
Reserve Petit Verdot Sutherland 2017
Thistle & Weed Duwweltjie 2019
Thorne & Daughters Rocking Horse 2019
Tokara
Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2017
Director’s Reserve Red 2017
Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Noble Late Harvest 2019
Van Loggerenberg
Kameradarie 2019
Graft 2019
Vergelegen Vergelegen GVB Red 2015
Villiera Wines
Drip Barrel Cabernet Franc 2018
The Clan 2017
Vondeling Babiana 2019
Wade Bales Wine Co
Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Breedekloof Chenin Blanc 2019
Warwick Wine Estate
The Blue Lady 2017
Cabernet Franc 2017
The White Lady 2017
Waterford Estate The Jem 2015
Wildekrans Wine Estate Cape Blend 2017
Woolworths Ferricrete Riesling 2018