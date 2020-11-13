LifestyleFood & DrinkDrink
Wine makes you a bit smarter. Pic by Tony Gentile (Reuters)

Cheers! Platter's 5-star wines for 2021 announced

Since its inception, Platter’s has offered information on most of the wineries and individual wines produced in South Africa.

In the 2021 edition, a total of 212 wines were awarded Platter's 5-star accolade,an increase from last year's 125 wines. This is based on social media mentions by respective wineries.

Wines scored 93 points and higher in the primary (sighted) tasting round were re-tasted in a 5-star taste-off where small panels of experts assessed all these wines via blind-tasting to find wines worthy of the 5-star laureates.

In an Instagram post, the publisher of Platter’s by Diners Club, Jean-Pierre Rossouw, said that 2020 was, to say the least, has been an incredibly challenging year for the South African wine industry, and the after-effects of the alcohol sale prohibition due to Covid-19 regulations will be with us for some time to come. Rossouw said the results in guide 2021 show the quality of SA wines and the progressive energy of South African wine winemaking teams that they cannot be denied.

The 5-star wines (93 points and higher) in Platter’s South African Wine Guide 2021 are:

AA Badenhorst Family

Kelder Steen 2019

Red 2018

Raaigras Grenache 2019

Alheit Vineyards

Cartology 2019

Magnetic North 2019

Hemelrand Vine Garden 2019

Lost & Found 2019

Nautical Dawn 2019

Anthonij Rupert Wyne

Cabernet Franc 2014

Laing Groendruif Semillon 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Anwilka Anwilka 2017

Aristea Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

ArtiSons

The Mothership Chenin Blanc 2019

JJ Handmade Eight Pillars 2017

B Vintners Vine Exploration Co Harlem to Hope 2019

Bartho Eksteen

Vloekskoot 2019

Houtskool 2019

Beaumont Family Wines

Hope Marguerite 2019

Vitruvian 2017

Bellevue

1953 Single Vineyard Pinotage 2018

Pinotage Reserve 2017

Beyerskloof

Diesel Pinotage 2018

Faith 2016

Boekenhoutskloof Winery

Franschhoek Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Noble Late Harvest 2017

Bon Courage Estate Jacques Bruére Brut Reserve 2012

Boplaas Family VineyardsCape Vintage Reserve 2018

Boschkloof Epilogue 2018

Botanica Three Barrels Pinot Noir 2019

Bouchard Finlayson Tête de Cuvée Pinot Noir 2019

Cape Point Vineyards Isliedh 2019

Capensis Fijnbosch Chardonnay 2015

Carinus Family Vineyards

Polkadraai Heuwels Chenin Blanc 2018

Polkadraai Heuwels Chenin Blanc 2019

Catherine Marshall Chenin Blanc Fermented in Clay 2019

Cederberg Private Cellar Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Charles Fox Cap Classique

Prestige Cuvée Cipher 2015

Prestige Cuvée Blanc de Blancs 2016

City on a Hill Wine Company White 2019

Crystallum

Cuvée Cinéma 2019

Mabalel 2019

David & Nadia

Elpidios 2018

Hoë-Steen Chenin Blanc 2019

Skaliekop Chenin Blanc 2019

Plat’bos Chenin Blanc 2019

De Grendel

Op Die Berg Chardonnay 2019

Elim Shiraz 2018

Sir David Graaff First Baronet 2016

Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc 2019

De Kleine Wijn Koöp

Debutant White 2019

Road to Santiago 2019

De Krans Cape Vintage Reserve 2018

Delaire Graff Estate Laurence Graff Reserve 2017

Delheim

Grand Reserve 2017

Vera Cruz Pinotage 2017

Edelspatz Noble Late Harvest 2019

DeMorgenzon Chenin Blanc Reserve 2019

De Trafford Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Syrah 393 2018

Merlot 2016

Straw Wine 2017

Chenin Blanc Reserve 2018

Elevation 393 2014

Dewaldt Heyns Family Shiraz 2017

Diemersdal

Pinotage The Journal 2018

Pinotage Reserve 2019

Sauvignon Blanc The Journal 2019

Dorrance Syrah Cuvée Ameena 2019

Ellerman House Hotel & Villas The Ellerman 2018

Fairview

Cyril Back 2016

La Beryl Blanc 2019

Glenelly Lady May 2015

GlenWood Noblesse 2017

Hartenberg Gravel Hill Shiraz 2016

illimis Chenin Blanc 2019

JC Wickens Swartland Red Blend 2019

Jordan Wine Estate

Blanc de Blancs

Nine Yards Chardonnay 2019

Cabernet Franc 2018

Journey’s End Cape Doctor 2015

JP Bredell Cape Vintage Reserve 2017

Kanonkop Estate

Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Paul Sauer 2017

Keet First Verse 2017

Ken Forrester Wines Roussanne 2018

Klein Constantia Estate Vin de Constance 2016

Kleine Zalze Wines

Chenin Blanc (Vineyard Selection) 2019

Chenin Blanc Amphora 2018

Chenin Blanc (Family Reserve) 2019

Whole Bunch Shiraz 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon (Family Reserve) 2017

Sauvignon Blanc (Family Reserve) 2019

Grenache Amphora 2017

Kumusha The Flame Lily 2019

KWV

The Mentors Canvas 2017

The Mentors Perold 2017

The Mentors Grenache Blanc 2018

Cape Tawny NV

La Bri Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Le Riche Wines Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2017

Leeu Passant

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Radicales Libres 2015

Lomond Pincushion Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Longridge Wine Organic Clos du Ciel 2017

Lourens Family Wines

Blouklip Steen 2019

Lua Ilse 2019

Marianne Wine Estate Floreal 2017

Meerlust Estate Rubicon 2017

Metzer & Holfeld Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Michaella Chenin Blanc 2019

Miles Mossop Wines Saskia-Jo 2018

Minimalist Stars In The Dark 2019

Mischa Estate Grenache 2018

Morgenster Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Mullineux & Leeu

Granite Chenin Blanc 2019

Granite Syrah 2018

Schist Syrah 2018

Olerasay Straw Wine NV

Muratie Wine Estate Ansela van de Caab 2017

Naudé Wines Oupa Willem 2018

Nederburg Two Centuries Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Neil Ellis Wines

Jonkershoek Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Whitehall Chardonnay 2019

Newstead Lund Family Vineyards Méthode Cap Classique Brut 2015

Newton Johnson Vineyards

Pinot Noir 2019

Windansea Pinot Noir 2019

Chardonnay 2019

Oak Valley Estate

South Ridge CY548 Chardonnay 2017

Chardonnay Groenlandberg 2019

South Ridge CY95 Chardonnay 2017

Opstal Estate Carl Everson Cape Blend 2018

Paserene Marathon 2018

Patatsfontein Sons of Sugarland Syrah 2019

Paulus Wine Co Bosberaad 2019

Pieter Ferreira Cap Classique Blanc de Blancs 2013

Porseleinberg Porseleinberg 2018

Raats Family Wines

Cabernet Franc 2018

Eden High Density Single Vineyard Chenin 2019

The Fountain Terroir Specific Chenin 2019

Rall Wines

Ava Chenin Blanc 2019

White 2019

Grenache Blanc 2019

Ava Syrah 2019

Restless River

Main Road & Dignity 2017

Ava Marie 2018

Reyneke Wines White 2018

Rickety Bridge Winery The Pilgrimage 2018

Ridgeback Viognier 2019

Rustenberg Wines John X Merriman 2017

Rust en Vrede Wine Estate

1694 Classification 2017

Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Single Vineyard Syrah 2017

Rust en Vrede Estate Wine 2017

Sadie Family Wines

Mev. Kirsten 2019

Skerpioen 2019

Kokerboom 2019

Skurfberg 2019

Pofadder 2019

Soldaat 2019

Saronsberg Cellar Full Circle 2018

Savage Wines

Red 2018

Girl Next Door 2019

White 2019

Follow The Line 2019

Schultz Family Wines Dungeons Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Scions of Sinai Swanesang 2019

Shannon Vineyards Mount Bullet Merlot 2017

Sijnn Sijnn Red 2017

Silverthorn Wines The Green Man 2017

Simonsig Wine Estate

Cabernet Sauvignon The Garland 2015

Mediterraneo 2015

Spier

Chenin Blanc 21 Gables 2019

Frans K. Smit Red 2015

Frans K. Smit CWG Auction Selection 2017

Stark-Condé Oude Nektar High Altitude 2017

Stellenrust

Old Bushvine Chenin Blanc 2019

55 Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2019

Storm Wines

Vrede Pinot Noir 2019

Ignis Pinot Noir 2019

Strandveld Wines Pofadderbos Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Super Single Vineyards Verlatenkloof Merlot 2017

Terracura Trinity Syrah 2017

The Fledge & Co Vagabond 2018

The Foundry Grenache Blanc 2019

The High Road Director’s Reserve 2017

Thelema Mountain Vineyards

Merlot Reserve 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Rabelais 2017

Reserve Petit Verdot Sutherland 2017

Thistle & Weed Duwweltjie 2019

Thorne & Daughters Rocking Horse 2019

Tokara

Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2017

Director’s Reserve Red 2017

Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Noble Late Harvest 2019

Van Loggerenberg

Kameradarie 2019

Graft 2019

Vergelegen Vergelegen GVB Red 2015

Villiera Wines

Drip Barrel Cabernet Franc 2018

The Clan 2017

Vondeling Babiana 2019

Wade Bales Wine Co

Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Breedekloof Chenin Blanc 2019

Warwick Wine Estate

The Blue Lady 2017

Cabernet Franc 2017

The White Lady 2017

Waterford Estate The Jem 2015

Wildekrans Wine Estate Cape Blend 2017

Woolworths Ferricrete Riesling 2018

