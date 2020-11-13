Cheers! Platter's 5-star wines for 2021 announced

Since its inception, Platter’s has offered information on most of the wineries and individual wines produced in South Africa.

In the 2021 edition, a total of 212 wines were awarded Platter's 5-star accolade,an increase from last year's 125 wines. This is based on social media mentions by respective wineries.

Wines scored 93 points and higher in the primary (sighted) tasting round were re-tasted in a 5-star taste-off where small panels of experts assessed all these wines via blind-tasting to find wines worthy of the 5-star laureates.

In an Instagram post, the publisher of Platter’s by Diners Club, Jean-Pierre Rossouw, said that 2020 was, to say the least, has been an incredibly challenging year for the South African wine industry, and the after-effects of the alcohol sale prohibition due to Covid-19 regulations will be with us for some time to come. Rossouw said the results in guide 2021 show the quality of SA wines and the progressive energy of South African wine winemaking teams that they cannot be denied.

The 5-star wines (93 points and higher) in Platter’s South African Wine Guide 2021 are: