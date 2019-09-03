We asked the experts at the recently held Mercury Wine Week to share with us the five summer wines we will be drinking more of this new season.

Spring is right around the corner which means it is time to open up some of the best spring and summer wines available in the market.

Mercury Wine Week is an annual Durban wine event that brings in new wine drinkers to its social circle and entertaining older lovers of the grape with the latest styles, vintages and artistic experimentation in the industry.

408 Chardonnay - Pinot Noir 2018

A representative from Checkers, George Reis said 408 Chardonnay - Pinot Noir 2018 is a relabelled wine that is fresh, low in acidity, full of flavour, and it is the right colour wine for the summer.

Retail price: R50

Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2018. Supplied

Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Tokara winemaker, Stuart Botha said the Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2018 is a cool climate star that was produced in a cool climate area to give it fresh characteristics of a summer wine. Botha said it is beautifully crisp and is a nice pool wine for the summer days.

Retail price: R140

Highgate Wine Estate Rose 2019

Highgate Wine Estate winemaker, Thornton Pillay said the rose is a blend of 46% cabernet sauvignon, 44% pinotage, and 10% shiraz. Pillay said because it is produced in KwaZulu-Natal midlands, the grapes are low in sugar, and high in acid making it a low alcoholic drink, and the acidity gives it that crispness for a good summer’s day.

Retail price: R140

Sesfikile Chenin Blanc / Roussanne 2018. Supplied

Sesfikile Chenin Blanc / Roussanne 2018

Sesfikile Wines founder, Nondumiso Pikashe said the Sesfikile Chenin Blanc / Roussanne 2017 is an easy drinking wine, very fruity, and has a very nice acid balance. Pikashe said you can enjoy it on its own or with light dishes.

Retail price: R70

De Wetshof Estate Lilya Dry Rosé 2019





Sommelier, Heinrich Bothman said De Wetshof Estate Lilya Dry Rosé 2019 is an easy drinking wine that is not complicated on the palate. He said the wine has lovely fruit flavours that complement the hotter season.

Retail price: R120

