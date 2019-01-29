Usain Bolt launches his own champagne. Picture supplied

Celebrities and sports people are a brand and when they team up with alcohol brands it can either be a win or a fail. Usain Bolt and G.H Mumm are banking on their new limited edition of Bolt’s own cuvée – Mumm Olympe Rosé being a runaway hit.

Bolt was in South Africa last week and attended the Sun Met but the day before Africa’s richest horse race, the new bubbly was unveiled.

Mumm Olympe Rosé

The name “Olympe” evokes Bolt’s successes, his Olympic medals and his pioneering spirit.

Mumm Olympe Rosé brings to life the daring spirit of the House when it comes to exploring new territories in the world of champagne with the addition of a liqueur de dosage aged in cognac barrels.

Intense, lively and fresh, Mumm Olympe Rosé is characterised by the intensity of Pinot Noir and its subtle gourmet notes.

The bottle is long in shape with a slender neck.

Its pink salmon look is matched by the taste of a smoothness and roundness coming from the liqueur de dosages and a burst of fresh sparkles to the palate.

In response to a question about the unique way in which the Olympe Rosé was made Bolt says: “In Jamaica we do this naturally, we mix cognac with champagne, and it’s something that I enjoy.

He adds: “So when we sat down in the first meeting and we were trying to figure out what direction we wanted to go with for the bottle and with the drink I mentioned it and asked ‘is it possible?’ and they said ‘yes’. So for me that was something I was happy about and when you taste it you’ll taste the cognac and together it’s very nice, trust me.”

Mumm Olympe Rosé is available from restaurants that serve G.H Mumm and in stores from February 2019. Expect to pay more than R800 per bottle.