Chrissy Teigen accidentally orders wine worth R190K, Twitter reacts

Foodie and television host Chrissy Teigen is one energetic star on social media. Be it on her Instagram or Twitter, she keeps her followers up to date concerning the happenings in her everyday life. Teigen always keeps her followers entertained and engaged along with her cooking skills and funny tweets. Keeping up with the custom, she recently took to Twitter to share a narrative about how she unintentionally ordered a wine of bottle that cost her $13 000 (R192 085). Teigen initiated a conversation asking, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 After this, she went on sharing her story. According to Teigen, a waiter recommended a “nice Cabernet” to Teigen and her husband, John Legend, and the couple were in for a surprise when they received the bill. “One time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!” (sic).

one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

The post started trending on Twitter very quickly, garnering over 2 000 quote tweets since the time of publication. Twitter users called her “insensitive” and many others made fun of her wealth.

“People are not going to relate to this,” wrote one user.

“Did you recover?” one user tweeted. “Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can’t afford to see a doctor.”

Another user came to her defence and wrote: “people should be more concerned that a waiter recommended a $13K bottle of wine that wasn’t even good. To the haters – you’d buy expensive wine if you were rich too so stfu.”

Teigen went on addressing the criticism and wrote, “Hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.”