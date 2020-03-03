Cîroc and Cassper Nyovest launch limited-edition bottle to celebrate ‘Fill Up’ series

South African rapper, Refiloe Phoolo aka Cassper Nyovest, together with luxury vodka brand Cîroc have recently launched a limited edition bottle to celebrate five successful years of the Fill-Up series.

Nyovest was named the vodka’s new ambassador three-years-ago.

With the limited-edition bottle, he celebrates and commemorates five successful years of the Fill-Up series where he filled up The Dome, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and most recently his return home to Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

In a statement, Portfolio Manager for Gin, Reserve, Creams, and Tequila at Diageo SA, Candice Ngcobo said Cîroc is about celebrating success and being at the forefront of what’s hot, and Cassper, as well as the Fill Up Series, are an epitome of such celebrations.

Cîroc and Cassper Nyovest launch a limited-edition bottle to celebrate the ‘Fill Up’ series. Picture: Supplied

“Cassper Nyovest is a professional dream chaser and ultimate mischief-maker. Cassper’s unstoppable attitude and intrepid style is a celebration of life, working hard to achieve your dreams and having as much fun as possible along the way! Together with Cassper, we will celebrate memorable on arrival moments and provide our consumers the access to new world luxury experiences,” said Ngcobo.

With Cîroc being one of the perfect accompaniment for every celebration, Nyovest said he enjoys and appreciates Cîroc’s bold and playful character. He said it fuses perfectly with his outlook on life, making this partnership natural because of such synergy.

“With every successful year of the #FillUp Series, my team and I aim to prove that endless possibilities exist if you put your mind to it. With this limited edition bottle I would like to acknowledge and thank my fans for the undying support as we soldier on to the sixth year of the #FillUp Series,” said Nyovest.