Coca-Cola SA recalls Appletiser due to higher than normal levels of natural toxins

Coca-Cola South Africa has recalled one of its popular drinks from stores over fears of contamination. Appletiser, a sparkling apple juice, has been recalled because testing revealed a higher than acceptable level of patulin, which may cause illness if consumed.

Patulin is a mycotoxin, a naturally occurring toxin produced by certain moulds in foods, according to the World Health Organisation. It is usually found in fruits such as apples and apple juices that are mouldy. Mycotoxins like patulin can cause illness in humans and also pose a risk to livestock. In a statement, Coca-Cola SA said following a standard quality testing routine, six specific batches of Appletiser were revealed to be outside of the acceptable standards. “The health and wellbeing of our consumers is our primary concern and we have taken a decision to withdraw all affected stock from the market nationwide, with immediate effect. With our partners, Coca‑Cola Beverages South Africa and Coca‑Cola Peninsula Beverages, we are working with authorities to ensure all processes are followed as we continue our investigation to understand the cause of the problem,” the company said.