Coffee with a conscience: 4 coffee capsules that make environmental sense

For the avid coffee lover, sometimes we hardly pay attention to how our coffee is made or if the methods used to make our cup are sustainable. Most coffee brands are heading towards dropping the use of plastic in coffee capsules in an attempt to reduce their carbon footprint and opting for aluminium or biodegradable capsules made from corn starch or are plant-based.

Aluminium coffee capsules which are more Earth- friendly than plastic pods. Picture: Unsplash With that being said, here are four coffee brands that have opted for a more environmentally conscious cup of coffee and made their capsules environmentally friendly.

Starbucks at Home by Nespresso Capsules Nestlé is introducing Starbucks at Home by Nespresso Capsules made using 80% recycled aluminium. This is part of the company’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero by 2050. According to Nestlé, aluminium is an infinitely recyclable metal and one of the most widely recycled materials in the world. The benefit of using recycled aluminium in coffee capsules is linked to the amount of energy saved in the production of the aluminium.

Coffee is still one of the world’s leading beverages and a favourite for most who wake up with a fresh cup. Picture: Unsplash L’Or Espresso Capsules L’Or capsules are available at all major supermarkets in South Africa, nationwide. L’OR has created an aluminium capsule, specially designed to be used with Nespresso Original coffee machines. According to L’Or, they use 100% recycleable material. 4WKS

Choosing biodegradable capsules is a no brainer. These pods are easily recycled and can be disposed of in your compost. Since these capsules are quicker to dispose of it’s a better method in trying to reduce your carbon footprint. A 4WKS Pod is made from 100% compostable materials, meaning the whole thing (pouch, pods, coffee) can be composted together. An old tradition of enjoying a cup with a book. Unsplash Cafféluxe Bio-degradable Capsules Cafféluxe has a range of compostable coffee capsules designed to have as little negative ecological impact as possible. According to Cafféluxe, their pods are made from a bio-sourced agro-material, sourced from French cereal sectors, which means they are organic-based, produced mainly from vegetable fibres and starch.