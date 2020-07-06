Confused by Clover Milk's new ad? So are we

Why are Clover Milk bottles blue now? It's not a question that we really care to have answered but Clover thought to put a whole marketing team behind this when explaining to consumers why they've decided to make their bottles blue by employing a guy dressed in head-to-toe blue. Let's call him the Clover blue Smurf, because that's exactly what he looks like. Talking in what can only be described in an annoying baby voice, the blue Smurf says "you have been trying to get to the bottom of this" while a series of tweets flashes across the screen. Apparently, tweeps are calling it Smurf milk. "So, have those horrible Smurfs taken over the milk production or has Clover started milking blue cows?"

By the looks of it, Clover doesn't have an answer either. "You must tell us why the bottle is blue," says the Smurf. Users were asked to leave their comments below the post using the hashtag #WhyCloverBlue.

A further look on their website does provide some clarity. The dairy brand wants to differentiate itself, to stand out, and "to disrupt the fresh milk category and make fresh milk relevant again".

Still confused? So are we. But that didn't stop Twitter folk from giving it their best shot.

Check out some of the funniest responses below:

I drank from the new blue bottle and woke up like this!! 😫 #WhycloverBlue pic.twitter.com/gzBi56Fvbh — Je Suis🗣️ (@True_Thapz2) July 4, 2020





The reason #whycloverblue has blue bottles is obviously a manufacturing defect on the bottle producer’s injection mounding line, where some residual blue dye was left over causing the blue tinge, and the Clover team saw no harm to the product so decided to use them. — Qasim Fakir (@Q_Fax) July 4, 2020





#WhyCloverBlue The sky is the limit, The sky is blue 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5uTpUWIePz — Roc 🤷🏽‍♂️🦁 (@RocWorldwide) July 4, 2020



