Coronavirus: 4 juices that can boost your immunity

With confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the rise every day, the key is to focus on building one's immunity as well as overall health.

If you are still wondering which healthy juices will help you boost your immune system below is a selection.

According to Healthline, the following are packed with essential nutrients for everyday health or for fighting off the cold and flu.

Orange and grapefruit. Picture: The Black Peppercorn

Vitamin C has antioxidants and other properties that protect your cells from substances that damage the body. A deficiency of vitamin C can lead to delayed wound healing, inability to properly fight infections, and impaired immune response. Fortunately, this citrus juice contains more than enough of your daily intake of vitamin C.

Homemade tomato juice. Picture: Supplied

The best way to be sure your tomato juice is fresh and without added ingredients is to make it yourself. The best part? No juicer or blender required although you’ll want to strain the bits and pieces through a sieve. Tomatoes are rich in folate, which helps lower your risk of infections.

Kale, tomato, and celery. juice. Picture: Supplied

Kale is a staple for many green juices. Instead of cutting the taste of kale with fruits, this juice recipe uses tomato and celery juice, adding more than enough vitamin A. The horseradish in this recipe may also provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Blend it up for a drink that’ll awaken your senses.

Beet, carrot, ginger, and turmeric.juice. Picture: Supplied

This juice has four root vegetables that’ll help your immune system and decrease inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation is often an immune response to infections. It can cause flu or cold symptoms like a runny nose, coughs, and body aches. People who have rheumatoid arthritis may especially benefit from drinking this juice, as the turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory effects.