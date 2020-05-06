Coronavirus: A cup of tea can help reduce anxiety

The outbreak of the coronavirus may be stressful for people. Fears about it can take an emotional toll.

For many people, the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus pandemic is the hardest thing to handle. However, there are things you can do to manage your anxiety as well as your physical health during this time.

According to experts, tea is one of the ideal solutions for those that are seeking to calm down, relax, or reduce their overall stress levels. Using tea for anxiety can help one avoid nervousness, and anxious feelings and improve their self-confidence.

Tea is one of the ideal solutions for those that are seeking to calm down, relax, or reduce their overall stress levels. Picture: Supplied

Joekels, one of South Africa’s tea manufacturers, highlights below how the simple act of having a cup of tea can alleviate anxiety and improve overall health.

They say that the health benefits of Rooibos are well known - that it is naturally caffeine-free and restorative of body and mind and that it is also rich in antioxidants, including the rare Aspalathin which balances blood sugar, reduces insulin resistance and increases glucose absorption in muscles.

Laager Rooibos marketing manager, Candice Sessions says that the reason so many people turn to a "nice cuppa" during times of stress.