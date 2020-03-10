Coronavirus: Why you shouldn’t make homemade sanitizer with vodka

The coronavirus outbreak is said to have caused a hand sanitizer shortage at stores and online retailers almost everywhere, according to consumers.

And if you have been on social media lately, almost everyone has a recipe for how you should make your own using vodka. But experts note that it is easy to screw up a recipe for hand sanitizer and that one of the easiest failures can come in not using enough alcohol or maybe you are following a recipe that looks good online but does not result in the right concentration of alcohol.

One pharmacist also noted on a thread on Twitter that this is not easy.

“I'm a professional compounding pharmacist, and I can make hand sanitizer gel, having learned this art in the 2009 pandemic, and it is VERY DIFFICULT. Getting alcohol to gel is so pissy, but using straight-up liquid versions destroys your skin. Just. Use. Soap,” she wrote.

“WHAT ABOUT MAKING MY OWN? Oh just use soap. If you screw up and don't use enough alcohol, your homebrew won't work, and even if you do, most homemade versions dry your skin too much, making it MORE vulnerable to infection,” she added.