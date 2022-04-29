Could orange wine be the drink for summer 2022?

You are at a natural wine bar browsing the wine list, and underneath the familiar red, white, and rosé, you see the fourth colour of wine – orange. Below we tell you everything you need to know about this unique and ancient variety of wine.

The orange-coloured wine has taken social media by storm this month. The #orangewine hashtag has reached more than 3 million views on TikTok and more than 210 000 tags on Instagram so far, with numbers continuing to rise. In 2018 IOL Lifestyle reported on the history, taste, and pairing of orange wine.

It was reported that for years, these ‘skin-contact' white wines have fallen under the umbrella of ‘orange' wines.

But as the wine expert Simon J Woolf, author of The Amber Revolution, points out: “The Georgians prefer to call it ‘amber wine’, and they have been making it for centuries.“ In fact, amber wines date back thousands of years in Georgia, where they were made and aged in large clay pots called qvevri (pronounced kev-ree). White grapes were pressed and left to ferment the juice, skins, pips, stems, and all in the qvevri, then sealed and buried in the ground, to keep the cool temperature constant.

