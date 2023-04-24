Dear parents, you’ll now be able to get the ‘trendy’ and ‘pricey’ Prime drink for R40

A sports drink created by two YouTubers has sent teenagers across many parts of the world into a frenzy as people pay hugely inflated prices and form huge queues to get their hands on it. Prime, which is marketed as a “hydration drink”, became a viral sensation after being launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, who have more than 50 million subscribers between them.

It contains mostly water and coconut water with added vitamins and minerals and comes in a variety of different flavours including ice pop, blue raspberry, grape, and lemon-lime. In a recent Twitter thread, South African moms opened up about being pressured by their kids into buying this “trendy” and “pricey” drink. This comes after television personality Anele Mdoda asked: “Parent Twitter. You know this?” posting a picture of one of the drinks.

Comments came flooding in, with other moms complaining about the price of the drinks. Parent Twitter. You know this? pic.twitter.com/9xvZMvCKtl — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 16, 2023 One user wrote: “Haaaaaibo my son showed me this drink last week, he said we must go to Ocean’s mall to get it. Iyooo and kanti it’s this expensive (I’m not coming I didn’t know it was this expensive).” A second user wrote: “He’s doing extra chores for it cause I won’t play with the money I worked hard for.”

A third commented: “My 10-year-old son has been asking if I can buy it. I laughed out loud when I saw the price!” Another asked: “My son keeps asking me to get it. What’s the fuss about?” With all the cries of how expensive the drink is, as parents you will be happy to know that Checkers South Africa will be selling them for R40 each from May 1. The retailer confirmed the news on their social media pages.

“IT’S HERE - 1 May 2023! LET’S GO! We’re bringing you @drinkprime at R39.99 (yes, you read that correctly! IYKYK). Check out the link in our bio for more! T&Cs apply, coming to selected stores & stock is limited to 8 units per customer a day,” they wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Checkers | South Africa (@checkers_sa) Many users thanked the retail company. One user wrote: “Thank you! People can stop buying it for R800 and getting ripped off now. Checkers always comes through.”