Dineo Langa announced as ambassador for JC Le Roux

Local actress Dineo Langa has been announced as the ambassador of South Africa’s leading house of sparkling wine JC Le Roux. The The Estate actress took to her Instagram account to pop the big news with her followers.

"And just like that, in my year of congratulations ... I usher this one in with a sparkle. Absolutely thrilled to announce my ambassadorship for the @HouseOfJCLeRoux family," wrote Dineo on Instagram. The star's post was filled with congratulatory messages from celebrities such as Linda Mtoba, Sdumo Mtshali, Kgomotso Christopher and Zola Nombona. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Langa (@dineomoeketsi) JC Le Roux also took to their Instagram page to share the news along with the announcement that JC Le Roux Nectar has a new look.

"Vibrant, elegant and ready to sparkle … JC Le Roux Nectar has a sophisticated new look and the equally fabulous @dineomoeketsi is here to share it with you," read the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JCLeRouxSA (@houseofjcleroux) Alcohol brands and celebrity partnerships are quite the pairing and over the years have proven to be successful when done right. Local rapper AKA has formed a solid relationship with Cruz Vodka. The Fela In Versace star became the brand’s face in 2016.

He has since launched two flavours, watermelon and banana. The hip-hop star early this year temporarily parted ways with the brand. He later resumed his partnership with the alcohol brand. One person whose relationship with Cruz Vodka went sour is local rapper Moozlie. Moozlie and Cruz parted ways after almost a year of working together. The contract reportedly came to an end after the star posted content on her social media of a different alcohol brand. Generations actress Zola Nombona recently joined the family of popular cider, Savanna. Earlier this month, Zola took to her Instagram account to reveal that the stars had aligned and she had joined the Savanna cider family.