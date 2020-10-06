DJ Zinhle can now add bubbly CEO to her resume as she acquires equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé

“Her majesty the queen is in the booth come to the dance floors!” sang Busiswa in DJ Zinhle’s “My Name Is”. But now we should probably change the lyrics to: “Her majesty the queen has some champagne, come with your glasses!” The award-winning Forbes Africa entertainer of the year and business woman has acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè, and has taken over as chief executive. The move sees Zinhle become the first local artist to obtain equity in an international brand. "For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I'd like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely,“ said the internationally acclaimed DJ.

I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch."

The brand partnership could be the big announcement Zinhle was hinting at on social media on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Preparing myself mentally for tomorrow’s BIG announcement and it is a significant moment because it’s a big step towards building a better future for my daughter. This is her legacy!!!

“I am ready to work, let’s go!!!!!”

She also shared a picture of daughter Kairo on Instagram with the same message.

The groundbreaking move will create a legacy that will echo for generations to come, not only for DJ Zinhle, but for other African artists in the future, the brand believes.

We checked online for reviews of the bubbly and found that most people who have tasted the wine, enjoyed it.

“Gorgeous warm salmon colours. Berries on the nose and palate. Very easy drinking,” wrote Cat Walker.

DJ Zinhle joins an illustrious list of celebrities who are in the bubbly business, including Bonang Matheba, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 50 Cent, and Jay Z.